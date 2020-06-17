OTTUMWA — You couldn’t script it any better.
Just a couple hours earlier, Thomas Mitchell walked off the field dejected after giving up a seventh-inning lead against second-ranked (4A) Ankeny. Brody Brecht greeted Mitchell, brought in to try and protect a 3-2 lead, with a two-run homer that sparked a four-run rally as the Hawks took a 6-3 win in game one of Wednesday night’s varsity baseball doubleheader.
Mitchell was called on again during a seventh-inning rally in game two. This time, it was his team that was in the process of making the comeback.
This time, it was Mitchell that delivered the dagger at home plate. Pinch hitting for Pedro Gonzalez, Mitchell sliced a 3-2 pitch into right field for a game-winning single as Ottumwa scored five times in the bottom of the seventh to steal an 8-7 win over Ankeny.
It was Ottumwa’s first win of the season. It was Ankeny’s first loss. It was a reminder of why the decision by state officials to play high school baseball and softball was a good one despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“Man, I missed nights like this,” Ottumwa head baseball coach John Jaeger said. “We’re all playing baseball and that’s fun. Now, we’re playing against the second-ranked team in the state after taking two tough season-opening losses at West Des Moines Valley.
“Monday was not our team. We made adjustments tonight. We lost some battles, but we won some battles. The biggest thing is our kids stayed in the whole time. We could have very easily given up that second game.”
Ankeny (3-1) built on the seventh-inning rally of game one, scoring twice in the first inning of game two and twice more in the second to open a 4-0 lead. Brecht, who is headed to the University of Iowa to play football, seemed like he would make the most of that lead striking out the side to open the second game on the mound while retiring seven of Ottumwa’s first eight batters.
“The glorious thing about baseball is it’s never over until that last out,” Jaeger said. “It’s fun to see the blood boil in these kids.”
It started boiling in the third inning as Ottumwa finally got to Brecht, scoring a pair of runs with just one hit to cut Ankeny’s lead in half. The Hawks seemed to respond in the fifth when Tamden Webb-Tate blasted a two-run home run out to left, giving the Hawks a 7-2 lead.
It was around that time, however, that Mitchell found a secret weapon jumping around in the Ottumwa dugout.
“I think it was about the third inning we found a frog in our dugout,” Mitchell said. “I think it was actually a toad, but someone yelled out rally frog. We found a Gatorade bottle, poked some holes in the lid and kept in the dugout.
“It seemed to work.”
Ottumwa pulled within 7-3 in the bottom of the fifth when Colton McKinnon scored on a balk. The scored remained 7-3 entering the seventh as the Bulldogs started to rally drawing a pair of walks ahead of Blaze Rominger, who drove both runners in with a base hit to cut Ankeny’s lead to 7-5.
“That’s when we really got our spirits up,” Mitchell said. “That’s what we’re known for in Ottumwa. We’re known for battling back and being hard-headed.”
Mitch Wood, who homered in game one, reached base to keep the rally going. Jesus Jaime did the same as Ottumwa got within 7-6. After Adam Denniston was intentionally walked with one out to load the bases, a wild pitch allowed Wood to score the tying run.
Julian Moore was then walked to reload the bases, bringing Mitchell up with a chance to be the hero. Mitchell worked the count full, fouled off one tough inside pitch and promptly laced the next pitch to shallow right dropping to the field allowing Jaime to run home, clinching Ottumwa’s first win.
“It felt like something out of a movie,” Mitchell said. “Bases loaded. Tie game. Last inning. I just felt confident I could come through.”
Ottumwa (1-3) hosts Fort Dodge in a varsity doubleheader on Monday night. First pitch of game one at Legion Memorial Field is set for 5 p.m.