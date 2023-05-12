Mohawk Profile: Andrew Harrington

School: Moravia.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Golf.

Other activities: Basketball.

Parents: Erin and Paul Harrington.

Favorite television show: Breaking Bad.

Favorite movie: Star Wars Episode III.

Favorite actor: Chris Pratt.

Favorite athlete: Anthony Edwards.

Favorite college team: Iowa State Cyclones.

Favorite professional team: Minnesota Timberwolves.

Favorite food: Pizza.

Favorite restaurant: The Canteen.

Favorite vacation spot: Hawaii.

Biggest influence: Darin Fisher.

When did you first get interested in golf: During my seventh-grade year.

What do you like most about golf: The relaxing environment.

What do you do to get ready to compete: Listen to my favorite music.

Personal goals: Shoot 72 at sectionals.

Future plans: To get an AAS at Indian Hills.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you