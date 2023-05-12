Mohawk Profile: Andrew Harrington

School: Moravia.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Golf.
Other activities: Basketball.
Parents: Erin and Paul Harrington.
Favorite television show: Breaking Bad.
Favorite movie: Star Wars Episode III.
Favorite actor: Chris Pratt.
Favorite athlete: Anthony Edwards.
Favorite college team: Iowa State Cyclones.
Favorite professional team: Minnesota Timberwolves.
Favorite food: Pizza.
Favorite restaurant: The Canteen.
Favorite vacation spot: Hawaii.
Biggest influence: Darin Fisher.
When did you first get interested in golf: During my seventh-grade year.
What do you like most about golf: The relaxing environment.
What do you do to get ready to compete: Listen to my favorite music.
Personal goals: Shoot 72 at sectionals.
Future plans: To get an AAS at Indian Hills.
