Mohawk Profile: Caden Spring

School: Moravia.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Baseball.
Other activities: Football, wrestling, FFA, National Honor Society, 4-H and Boy Scouts.
Parents: Patricia Babbitt and Kevin Springs.
Favorite television show: South Park.
Favorite movie: Moneyball.
Favorite actor: Brad Pitt.
Favorite athlete: Alex Gordon.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite professional team: Kansas City Royals.
Favorite food: Ribeye.
Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse.
Favorite vacation spot: Alabama.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Being the National Honor Society president.
Biggest influence: My parents.
When did you first get interested in baseball: In elementary school.
What do you like most about baseball: Playing in the field.
What do you do to get ready to play: Stretch.
Personal goals: Become a state trooper.
Future plans: Study criminal justice.
