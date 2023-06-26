Mohawk Profile: Caden Spring

School: Moravia.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Baseball.

Other activities: Football, wrestling, FFA, National Honor Society, 4-H and Boy Scouts.

Parents: Patricia Babbitt and Kevin Springs.

Favorite television show: South Park.

Favorite movie: Moneyball.

Favorite actor: Brad Pitt.

Favorite athlete: Alex Gordon.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite professional team: Kansas City Royals.

Favorite food: Ribeye.

Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse.

Favorite vacation spot: Alabama.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Being the National Honor Society president.

Biggest influence: My parents.

When did you first get interested in baseball: In elementary school.

What do you like most about baseball: Playing in the field.

What do you do to get ready to play: Stretch.

Personal goals: Become a state trooper.

Future plans: Study criminal justice.

