Mohawk Profile: Caleb Cook

School: Moravia.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Baseball.

Other activities: Football, basketball, track, Battle of the Books, Brain Bowl and Chess Club advisor.

Parents: Erin and Don Alliss.

Favorite television show: South Park.

Favorite movie: South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut.

Favorite actor: Ryan Reynolds.

Favorite athlete: Anthony Rizzo.

Favorite college team: Illinois Fighting Illini.

Favorite professional team: Chicago Cubs.

Favorite food: Pizza.

Favorite restaurant: Taco Bell.

Favorite vacation spot: Arizona.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Graduating.

Biggest influence: My birth dad.

When did you first get interested in baseball: In preschool.

What do you like most about baseball: Being with the homies.

What do you do to get ready to play: Watch baseball.

Personal goals: Raise a family on the east coast.

Future plans: Continue playing baseball and become a sports analyst.

