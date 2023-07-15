Mohawk Profile: Caleb Cook

School: Moravia.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Baseball.
Other activities: Football, basketball, track, Battle of the Books, Brain Bowl and Chess Club advisor.
Parents: Erin and Don Alliss.
Favorite television show: South Park.
Favorite movie: South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut.
Favorite actor: Ryan Reynolds.
Favorite athlete: Anthony Rizzo.
Favorite college team: Illinois Fighting Illini.
Favorite professional team: Chicago Cubs.
Favorite food: Pizza.
Favorite restaurant: Taco Bell.
Favorite vacation spot: Arizona.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Graduating.
Biggest influence: My birth dad.
When did you first get interested in baseball: In preschool.
What do you like most about baseball: Being with the homies.
What do you do to get ready to play: Watch baseball.
Personal goals: Raise a family on the east coast.
Future plans: Continue playing baseball and become a sports analyst.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.