Mohawk Profile: Chase Uhlenhake

School: Moravia.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Baseball.
Other activities: Golf, FFA, trap shooting and chess club.
Parents: Tammy and Jess Uhlenhake.
Favorite television show: Breaking Bad.
Favorite movie: Forrest Gump.
Favorite actor: Leonardo DiCaprio.
Favorite actress: Margot Robbie.
Favorite professional team: Chicago Cubs.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite athlete: Bartolo Colon.
Favorite food: Any.
Favorite restaurant: Dick's Last Resort.
Favorite vacation spot: The moon.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Winning a spelling bee in second grade.
Biggest influence: Joe Rogan.
When did you first get interested in baseball: In first grade.
What do you like most about baseball: Pitching.
What do you do to get ready to play: Chew on sunflower seeds.
Personal goals: Become a billionaire.
Future plans: Attend Indian Hills Community College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.