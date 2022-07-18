Mohawk Profile: Chase Uhlenhake

School: Moravia.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Baseball.

Other activities: Golf, FFA, trap shooting and chess club.

Parents: Tammy and Jess Uhlenhake.

Favorite television show: Breaking Bad.

Favorite movie: Forrest Gump.

Favorite actor: Leonardo DiCaprio.

Favorite actress: Margot Robbie.

Favorite professional team: Chicago Cubs.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite athlete: Bartolo Colon.

Favorite food: Any.

Favorite restaurant: Dick's Last Resort.

Favorite vacation spot: The moon.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Winning a spelling bee in second grade.

Biggest influence: Joe Rogan.

When did you first get interested in baseball: In first grade.

What do you like most about baseball: Pitching.

What do you do to get ready to play: Chew on sunflower seeds.

Personal goals: Become a billionaire.

Future plans: Attend Indian Hills Community College.

