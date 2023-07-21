Mohawk Profile: Gage Hanes

School: Moravia.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Baseball.

Other activities: Football, basketball and track.

Parents: Emily and Jamie Hanes.

Favorite television show: Game of Thrones.

Favorite movie: Friday Night Lights.

Favorite actor: Adam Sandler.

Favorite athlete: Micheal Jordan.

Favorite college team: Missouri Tigers.

Favorite professional team: Kansas City Chiefs.

Favorite food: Steak.

Favorite restaurant: George and Nick's.

Favorite vacation spot: Bennett Springs.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Being inducted into the National Honor Society.

Biggest influence: My parents.

When did you first get interested in baseball: When I was 7-years-old.

What do you like most about baseball: Getting to see my friends.

What do you do to get ready to compete: Imagine myself playing the game.

Personal goals: Get a good job and make good money.

Future plans: Got to Indian Hills Community College and study to become an electrician.

