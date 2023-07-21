Mohawk Profile: Gage Hanes

School: Moravia.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Baseball.
Other activities: Football, basketball and track.
Parents: Emily and Jamie Hanes.
Favorite television show: Game of Thrones.
Favorite movie: Friday Night Lights.
Favorite actor: Adam Sandler.
Favorite athlete: Micheal Jordan.
Favorite college team: Missouri Tigers.
Favorite professional team: Kansas City Chiefs.
Favorite food: Steak.
Favorite restaurant: George and Nick's.
Favorite vacation spot: Bennett Springs.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Being inducted into the National Honor Society.
Biggest influence: My parents.
When did you first get interested in baseball: When I was 7-years-old.
What do you like most about baseball: Getting to see my friends.
What do you do to get ready to compete: Imagine myself playing the game.
Personal goals: Get a good job and make good money.
Future plans: Got to Indian Hills Community College and study to become an electrician.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.