Mohawk Profile: Kaleb Templeton

School: Moravia.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Baseball.

Other activities: Football, basketball and golf.

Parents: Brian Templeton and Melonie Tyler.

Favorite television show: Trailer Park Boys.

Favorite movie: The Sandlot.

Favorite actor: Adam Sandler.

Favorite professional team: Chicago Cubs.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite athlete: Sean O'Malley.

Favorite food: Pizza.

Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse.

Favorite vacation spot: The beach.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Making the honor roll.

Biggest influence: My parents.

When did you first get interested in baseball: Since I was old enough to start playing T-ball.

What do you like most about baseball: It's a different game every time.

What do you do to get ready to play: Stretch and get loose.

Personal goals: Make straight bank every day.

Future plans: To make that dough.

