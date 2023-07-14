Mohawk Profile: Landon Leffler

School: Moravia.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Baseball.

Other activities: Trapshooting.

Parents: Roxanne and Steven Leffler.

Favorite television show: Family Guy.

Favorite movie: Hacksaw Ridge.

Favorite actor: Adam Sandler.

Favorite athlete: Jalen Hurts.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite professional team: Kansas City Royals.

Favorite food: Steak.

Favorite restaurants: Texas Roadhouse and Hooters.

Favorite vacation spot: South Dakota.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Graduating.

Biggest influence: Ryan Vanbogaert.

When did you first get interested in baseball: Playing T-ball.

What do you like most about baseball: Playing with friends.

What do you do to get ready to play: Stretch.

Personal goals: Be successful in life.

Future plans: Go to lumber grading school, then work at the family's sawmill.

