Mohawk Profile: Landon Leffler

School: Moravia.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Baseball.
Other activities: Trapshooting.
Parents: Roxanne and Steven Leffler.
Favorite television show: Family Guy.
Favorite movie: Hacksaw Ridge.
Favorite actor: Adam Sandler.
Favorite athlete: Jalen Hurts.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite professional team: Kansas City Royals.
Favorite food: Steak.
Favorite restaurants: Texas Roadhouse and Hooters.
Favorite vacation spot: South Dakota.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Graduating.
Biggest influence: Ryan Vanbogaert.
When did you first get interested in baseball: Playing T-ball.
What do you like most about baseball: Playing with friends.
What do you do to get ready to play: Stretch.
Personal goals: Be successful in life.
Future plans: Go to lumber grading school, then work at the family's sawmill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.