Mohawk Profile: Lauren Long

School: Moravia.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Track and field.
Other activities: Volleyball, basketball, softball, dance, FFA and National Honor Society.
Parents: Jeremy and Jenny Long.
Favorite television show: Heartland.
Favorite movie: The Best of Me.
Favorite actress: Jennifer Aniston.
Favorite actor: Adam Sandler.
Favorite college team: Iowa State Cyclones.
Favorite professional team: Kansas City Chiefs.
Favorite food: Cheese.
Favorite restaurant: George and Nick's.
Favorite vacation spot: San Diego.
Biggest academic accomplishments: Getting a GPA scholarship for college and being accepted into the National Honor Society.
Biggest influence: My parents:
When did you first get interested in track and field: In seventh grade.
What do you like most about track and field: Socializing with everyone at meets and spending time with friends.
What do you do to get ready to compete: Stretch out well, talk to my friends and try my best to keep my mind focused and calm.
Personal goals: Always be the best person I can be in every aspect.
Future plans: Attend Simpson College to major in pre-med in hopes of going to medical school to become an allergist.
