Mohawk Profile: Lauren Long

School: Moravia.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Track and field.

Other activities: Volleyball, basketball, softball, dance, FFA and National Honor Society.

Parents: Jeremy and Jenny Long.

Favorite television show: Heartland.

Favorite movie: The Best of Me.

Favorite actress: Jennifer Aniston.

Favorite actor: Adam Sandler.

Favorite college team: Iowa State Cyclones.

Favorite professional team: Kansas City Chiefs.

Favorite food: Cheese.

Favorite restaurant: George and Nick's.

Favorite vacation spot: San Diego.

Biggest academic accomplishments: Getting a GPA scholarship for college and being accepted into the National Honor Society.

Biggest influence: My parents:

When did you first get interested in track and field: In seventh grade.

What do you like most about track and field: Socializing with everyone at meets and spending time with friends.

What do you do to get ready to compete: Stretch out well, talk to my friends and try my best to keep my mind focused and calm.

Personal goals: Always be the best person I can be in every aspect.

Future plans: Attend Simpson College to major in pre-med in hopes of going to medical school to become an allergist.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you