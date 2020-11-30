BLOOMFIELD — Malorie Ross scored 16 of her game-high 22 points in the first half, helping Fort Madison spoil the home opener for the Davis County girls basketball team.
Macy Hill paced the Mustangs with 12 points, helping spark a second half rally as Davis County cut a 34-22 halftime deficit in half. Hill added a 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter, pulling the Mustangs within 58-50 with just over a minute remaining.
Davis County (1-2) opens South Central Conference play against Centerville on Friday night in Bloomfield.