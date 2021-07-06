ALBIA — Elijah Smith racked up two hits, including a two-run double in the third inning while scoring twice and striking out six batters on the mound as the Albia Blue Demons kicked off a busy final week of the regular season with a 12-3 non-conference win over Twin Cedars, bouncing back after a 14-4 loss on Friday at Centerville that allowed the Big Reds to clinch a share of the South Central Conference title.
Garin Grinstead added two hits, including a double that kicked off a three-run rally in the third. Seven different Albia batters collected a hit against three different Saber pitchers with 10 different Blue Demons crossing home plate at Boyd Brittain Field.
Kasey Clark connected on a pair of RBI singles for Twin Cedars (13-10), cutting a six-run deficit down to 7-3. Albia (12-15) responded by scoring five times in the bottom of the fifth, including a two-run double by Nathaniel Wynn after starting on the mound and pitching three hitless innings for the Blue Demons.
Monday's game was the first of four scheduled regular-season games for both teams before opening postseason play on Saturday. Twin Cedars will open Class 1A district tournament play in Urbandale against Montezuma at Northview Park while Albia heads to Pella Christian to face Central Decatur in a 2A district tournament opener with each postseason game starting at 5 p.m.
Fairfield 8-7, Keokuk 3-0
FAIRFIELD — Brad Woodburn doubled in the tying run and scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI single by Wyatt Baker, helping the Trojans erase an early 3-0 deficit in the first of two Southeast Conference wins for Fairfield over Keokuk.
Tallon Bates added two hits in game one, including a two-run double that put the Trojans (10-15, 8-10 Southeast) on the board in the bottom of the second inning. Bates drove in three runs and scored once in the opener before going 1-2 in game two, scoring two of Fairfield's seven runs.
Woodburn added an RBI single in the opening of the nightcap before driving Brad Smithburg with an RBI groundout in the fourth inning, helping Fairfield open a 4-0 lead in game two. Tate Allen pitched a complete-game, two-hit shutout for the Trojans, striking out four batters to complete the sweep against the Chiefs.
Sigourney 16, Winfield-Mount Union 4
WINFIELD — Cade Molyneux tripled to open a 13-run explosion in the sixth inning as the South Iowa Cedar League champions stormed back from a 4-1 deficit against the Wolves in a preview of this Saturday's Class 1A district first round contest.
Jake Moore added two hits for the Savages, driving in two runs and scoring twice during the 13-run rally. Sigourney (17-4) stole 15 bases alone in the sixth inning and scored five runs on wild pitches.
Van Buren County 12, Danville 2
KEOSAUQUA — Tyson Sprouse pitched a five-inning complete game, making up for allowing two runs in the third inning by driving in two runs in the fourth, helping the Warriors put away a run-rule Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win at the Ferguson Complex.
Ryan Wolf led Van Buren County (12-9, 8-3 SEI south) with four hits, driving in a run while scoring three times. Lucas Fett singled, drove in two runs and scored twice against the Bears.
North Mahaska 5, Cardinal 3
ELDON — Grant Smith homered and drove in two runs while Sam Terpstra added three hits, scoring one of five runs in the fourth inning for the Warhawks.
Blaine Bryant led the Comets (11-9) with two hits, scoring on an RBI single by Drake Durflinger to break up Blake Readshaw's shutout bid. Keyshawn Moore drove in Tristan Cloke with an RBI infield single in the sixth while Matt Streeby scored in the seventh on an error, putting the tying run in scoring position before Cloke struck out swinging, clinching the Warhawk (18-5) win.
Lynnville-Sully 4, Moravia 3 (8)
SULLY — Bryce Richards answered matched Caleb Cook by delivering a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, driving in two runs with a bases-loaded extra-base hit to right lifting the Hawks to a thrilling non-conference win over the Mohawks.
Gage Hanes suffered the loss on the mound despite pitching six shutout innings for Moravia (12-14) after allowing two runs in the opening frame. Cook collected an RBI single in the second inning to put the Mohawks on the board before Matthew Seals forced extra innings with a game-tying home run to left opening the sixth.
PREP SOFTBALL
No. 13 (4A) Fairfield 10-10, Keokuk 0-0
FAIRFIELD — Coty Engle and Bailey Hird each tossed five-inning, complete-game one-hitters for the 13th-ranked Trojans, closing out a pair of Southeast Conference wins against the Chiefs.
Emersyn Manley went 3-3 in game one for Fairfield, driving in three runs while scoring once. Delaney Breen added a hit and matched Engle by scoring three times in the opening win.
Engle added three hits for the Trojans (22-12, 14-4 Southeast) in game two, scoring twice while driving in three runs including a two-RBI double in the fifth clinching the sweep. Danielle Breen went 2-3 with an RBI and two runs scored while Hannah Simpson blasted her team-leading eighth home run of the season, blasting a two-run shot in the fourth inning, putting Fairfield up 7-0 while collecting her team-leading 55th and 56th RBIs.