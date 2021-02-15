WILLIAMSBURG — The Cardinal Comets were one second away from a sixth straight losing season on Monday.
One second later, the Comets were on their way to the Class 2A district semifinals.
Dawson Lewis closed out a 16-point night for Cardinal, scoring as time ran out on a lay-up off an inbounds with one second to go, giving the Comets a thrilling 59-58 win at Williamsburg. Griffin Greiner added 13 points in the victory while Blaine Bryant poured in 10, outlasting a 21-point effort from Levi Weldon for the Raiders.
Cardinal improves to 10-9 on the season. Clinching the first winning season since 2015 will require a win on Thursday night at Pella Christian.
Lynnville-Sully 72, Sigourney 44
SULLY — Levi Crawford led the Savages with 17 points in a season-ending Class 1A district tournament loss to the Hawks on Monday.
Five different Lynnville-Sully players reached double figures in scoring, led by a 19-point effort from Corder Noun Harder. The Hawks (13-8) will head to Montezuma on Thursday while Sigourney ends the season with a final record of 9-13.
"I can’t remember a more coachable group than these guys," Sigourney head boys basketball coach Mitch Eslick said. "I can honestly say I have had one of my most enjoyable years coaching them. We will miss our five great seniors a ton next year."