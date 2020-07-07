ELDON — One seventh-inning rally deserves another.
The Cardinal softball team answered Central Lee with three runs in the final inning, earning a thrilling 6-5 Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win on Senior Night. Alexia McClure tied the game with a two-run single in the bottom of the seventh before scoring the winning run on Ella Thompson's game-winning RBI single.
Kassidy Verrips, one of Cardinal's four senior softball players honored by Cardinal on Monday, earned the win in the pitching circle striking out seven batters over seven innings. Maddie Cloke, Rachel Lewman and Lydia Moses all had a hit after being honored before the game.
Moses went 3-3 with a double, an RBI and scored two runs for Cardinal on Friday as the Comets (9-3, 3-2 SEI south) spoiled Van Buren County's Senior Night with a 10-4 win at the Ferguson Complex. Cardinal erased an early 2-0 deficit, scoring eight times in the fourth inning to take the lead for good.
No. 3 (3A) Albia 5, No. 12 (1A) Twin Cedars 0
BUSSEY — Jena Lawrence improved to 11-0 on the season in the pitching circle, tossing a complete-game five-hit shutout as the third-ranked Lady Dees bounced back from the first loss suffered Friday against Fairfield at the 46th Ottumwa Classic.
Lawrence had almost as many hits at the plate as she allowed to the Sabers, going 3-4 with a double and an RBI. Ellie Spurgin added three hits for the Lady Dees (13-1) with two doubles and two runs driven in.
The 12th-ranked Sabers (14-4) struck out nine times against Lawrence, who recorded second shutout in three starts. Lawrence shut out Centerville last Thursday, allowing just two hits to the Redettes in a 4-0 South Central Conference win at the Monroe County Summer Sports Complex.
No. 9 (4A) Fairfield 14-12, Keokuk 0-4
KEOKUK — The ninth-ranked Trojans kept right on rolling at Joyce Park, extending their current winning streak to 17 straight games while wrapping up an unbeaten run through Southeast Conference play.
Allison Rebling improved to 9-1 in the pitching circle, shutting out the Chiefs on two hits and one walk over seven innings while striking out 14 batters. The Trojans scored in six of seven innings during the opener, paced by a four-hit effort from Hannah Simpson that included an RBI and two runs scored.
Rebling and Danielle Breen, who hit a two-run homer at the Ottumwa Classic on Friday, each had three hits in game one for Fairfield. Rebling matched three Trojan teammates by driving in two runs in the opener while Breen led Fairfield by scoring three times.
Fairfield scored three times in the first inning of game two and never looked back, putting the game away with four runs in the top of the seventh. Shay Drish tripled and matched Coty Engle with three hits, an RBI and three runs scored.
Peyton McCabe doubled and drove in four runs for the Trojans (18-1, 10-0 SEC) in Fairfield's final game of conference play. Fairfield secured road wins last Thursday at Washington with 8-1 and 16-4 victories over the previously-ranked Demons highlighted by a three-homer effort in the doubleheader from Jenna Norris.
Sigourney 15, Colfax-Mingo 9
SIGOURNEY — Two home runs and six runs driven in by Megan Stuhr highlighted an incredible 11-run rally for the Savages.
Stuhr drove in nine runs in the South Iowa Cedar League slugfest, kicking off Sigourney's comeback from a 6-2 deficit with a two-run double in the third inning that brought the Savages within 6-4. Sigourney took the lead for good in the fourth on the first of Stuhr's two homers in the inning.
The Savages (12-1, 9-1 SICL) scored eight times in the fourth with two outs on seven consecutive hits. Madi Richard finished with four of Sigourney's 18 hits, scoring four times including twice in the fourth on both of Stuhr's home runs.
PREP BASEBALL
Cardinal 6, Central Lee 2
DONNELSON — Landon Becker went the distance on the mound for the Comets in a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division road win over a 2A state tournament qualifier from last season.
Becker allowed two runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out six batters. At the plate, Becker doubled twice as part of a three-hit effort, scoring twice and drive in two runs.
Becker had a two-run tiebreaking single to left kicked off a seven-run rally in the bottom of the sixth, lifting the Comets to an 11-4 win over Danville on Thursday in conference play. Logan Chickering clinched the win over the Bears with a sixth-inning grand slam and had an RBI double in the third inning that helped Cardinal (5-3, 2-3 SEI south) establish a 3-1 lead against Central Lee.
Chariton 7, Centerville 3 (9)
CENTERVILLE — The Big Reds dropped a second straight nine-inning South Central Conference contest on Monday. Six fielding errors, including four in the top of the ninth, allowed the Chargers to pull off a stunning road win at Pat Daugherty Field.
Jameson Robertson scored the winning run for Albia last Thursday after leading off the bottom of the ninth with a double in a 6-5 win for the Blue Demons. Bunts by Barrett Bonnett and Logan Debrouse brought Robertson home to secure a South Central Conference upset of the Big Reds.
Brady Kauzlarich pitched into the seventh against the Chargers, protecting a 2-1 lead for Centerville. Two errors in the inning set up Riley Reece to deliver a go-ahead two-run single with two outs, giving Chariton a 3-2 lead.
Kauzlarich doubled and scored the tying run in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI single by Kayden Kauzlarich. Centerville (6-3, 2-3 SCC) stranded the winning run at third base in both the seventh and eighth innings.
Fairfield 6-17, Keokuk 0-6
KEOKUK — The Trojans came alive at the plate, scoring 23 runs in a Southeast Conference sweep. Drew Martin doubled and tripled while driving in two runs and scoring once in the opener, which snapped Fairfield's eight-game losing streak.
Elan Ledger and Brad Smithburg both had three hits in the doubleheader sweep. Max Weaton added a double and drove in three runs for Fairfield in the nightcap while Matthew Swanson reached and scored four times.
Fairfield (4-10, 2-6 SEC) nearly rallied for a conference road win at Washington on Thursday, cutting a 5-0 deficit down to 6-5 in a 7-5 loss to the Demons after a 9-2 setback in the opener.
Sigourney 11, Colfax-Mingo 0
COLFAX — Cade Streigle allowed just three hits over five innings as the Savages bounced right back after having a five-game losing streak snapped Friday with a 10-1 loss at New London.
After managing just three hits, with two coming from Striegle on Friday, the Savages (8-5, 6-4 SICL) struck for 11 runs on 11 hits against the Tigerhawks. Levi Crawford doubled, drove in two runs and scored twice for Sigourney in the South Iowa Cedar League victory.
Freshman catcher Ty Shafranek had two hits and scored twice while driving in a run for the Savages. Brock Halleran went 2-3 and scored once.
Albia 11, Twin Cedars 0
BUSSEY — Barrett Bonnett allowed one hit and one walk to the Sabers over five innings, striking out eight batters as the Blue Demons followed up a nine-inning upset of Centerville with a five-inning non-conference road win.
Jackson Pence doubled and drove in four runs for Albia (3-7) while Jaden Hugen reached base three times and scored three runs.