ELDON — The Cardinal softball team made the most of a unique night on their home diamond, winning a pair of games over a pair of different opponents.
After pulling away late to clinch a 9-4 non-conference win over Melcher-Dallas on Monday, the Comets took on Holy Trinity in a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division contest. Caitlyn Reber collected four hits, including a double, while driving in four runs and scoring three more in a 13-5 win over the Crusaders.
Maddy Lawson added three hits, including a triple, while driving in two runs and scoring twice for Cardinal (6-8, 4-2 SEI south) in the unique nightcap. Ava Ferrell doubled as part of a three-hit effort, scoring three times while driving in a run as the Comets collected 20 hits to close out the sweep of the split twinbill.
Ferrell finished with six hits in the two games after going 3-4 against Melcher-Dallas, driving in three runs against the Saints. Reber went 2-3 in the opening non-conference win with a double and two runs scored. Alexia McClure added two hits, an RBI and scored three times.
No. 9 (1A) Sigourney 6, Montezuma 0
SIGOURNEY — Carly Goodwin tossed her second straight no-hitter for the ninth-ranked Savages, striking out 14 batters over seven innings in a South Iowa Cedar League win at Schafer Field.
Sigourney (10-6, 6-1 SICL) scored all six runs in the game during a rally in the third inning. Goodwin and Ava Fisch drove in the first two runs before coming home along with Madi Richard on a grand slam home run by Jo Moore.
No. 12 (3A) Albia 11, Centerville 0
ALBIA — Mackenna Jones tossed a five-inning no-hitter for the 12th-ranked Lady Dees, striking out 10 batters in a South Central Conference win at the Monroe County Sports Complex.
Aliya Myers, Sydney Hoskins and Addison Halstead each drove in three runs for the Lady Dees. Hoskins collected a pair of extra-base hits while Myers doubled and scored once.
Lauren Bayer went 2-2 at the plate, scoring three times as No. 12 Albia (8-4, 4-1 SCC) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the opening inning. Centerville (4-11, 0-6 SCC) put just two runners on base thanks to a pair of errors by the Lady Dees.
Pekin 8, New London 1
PEKIN — Allison Bainbridge tripled in her season debut for the Panthers, the first of two extra-base hits for the senior as the Panthers avenged a 6-5 loss to the Tigers two days earlier at the 41st Fairfield Softball Invitational.
Emi Zook doubled twice, driving in two runs as Pekin (4-7) opened a 4-0 lead after just two innings. Hannah Lucas added two hits and drove in four runs in support of Brooke Miller, who allowed just one unearned run over seven innings on six hits and three walks with four strikeouts.
PREP BASEBALL
Centerville 12-4, Albia 2-3
ALBIA — Brody Tuttle collected the first of three run-scoring hits for the Big Reds in the second inning of a second win secured over the Blue Demons on Monday at Boyd Brittian Field. The Big Reds solidified their position alone atop the South Central Conference standings with the doubleheader sweep.
Tuttle's two-run single was followed on the next pitch by an RBI hit off the bat of Hunter Gottman, giving Centerville a 3-0 lead. Brady Kauzlarich added a clutch two-out run-scoring single to bring in Gottman, putting the Big Reds up 4-0.
Drew Chance drove in two runs in the second game as Albia pulled within a run in the sixth. Tein Thiravong added two doubles and scored once in the nightcap for the Blue Demons.
Kauzlarich went 4-4 in game one of the SCC doubleheader for Centerville, driving in three runs and scoring twice. Kellen Johnson went 2-3, driving in two runs, while Kade Mosley added two hits, scored three runs and drove in two for the Big Reds.
Smith collected on of Albia's three hits in the opening game, recording the only RBI for the Blue Demons. Jaden Hugen went 1-2 with a walk and two runs scored.
Centerville (9-4, 9-1 SCC) returns home to host ninth-ranked (3A) Davenport Assumption on Wednesday at Pat Daugherty Field. Albia (6-8, 4-5 SCC) hosts PCM on Thursday.
Fairfield 4-13, Washington 5-3
WASHINGTON — The Trojans bounced back after suffering a walk-off loss in the opening game of a Southeast Conference doubleheader with the Demons, putting away the second game with a nine-run rally in the fifth.
Nate Smithburg drew two of Fairfield's eight walks in game two, scoring three runs to lead the Trojans. Nate Woodburn added two hits, driving in two runs and scoring twice in the nightcap.
Brad Woodburn had two hits and drove in two runs in the opening game for Fairfield. The Trojans rallied in the top of the seventh to take a 4-3 lead before Washington answered back, winning the game on an RBI groundout off the bat of Reece Meyer.
Fairfield (5-9, 3-5 Southeast) steps out of conference on Wednesday to host Solon.
EBF 5-3, Clarke 3-5
EDDYVILLE — The Rockets matched three-run rallies with the Indians in the opening game of a South Central Conference doubleheader at Ron Welsch Field. Clarke, however, answered back in the nightcap to match EBF's earlier win.
EBF (10-4, 5-3 SCC) steps out of conference to host third-ranked (2A) Mid-Prairie on Wednesday in a varsity doubleheader starting at 5 p.m.
Sigourney 13, Montezuma 0
SIGOURNEY — The Savages turned what appeared to be another pitcher's duel with the Braves into a rout in one inning, scoring 13 times in the bottom of the fourth to clinch a South Iowa Cedar League avenging a postseason loss to Montezuma last summer.
Bo Schmidt picked up the win on the mound for Sigourney (9-1, 7-0 SICL), allowing just two hits and five base runners while striking out seven batters over five innings.
New London 14, Pekin 3
PEKIN — Camden Kasel doubled and drove in four runs as part of a three-hit night for the unbeaten Tigers, who scored six times in the second inning of the Southeast Iowa Superconference crossover contest with the Panthers.
Brady Latcham homered and drove in two of Pekin's three runs for the Panthers. Cale Baker added a single and scored while Brady Millikin came home for Pekin (5-7) for on on an RBI groundout by Mason Juhl.