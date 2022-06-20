ELDON — Gavin Ware's two-run double to left completed a third-inning rally for the Cardinal Comets, who responded immediately after Van Buren County snapped a 1-1 tie by scoring four times in the top of the inning.
Kaleb Figueroa added a sacrifice fly to center before Carson Kenney finished what he started, delivering his second hit of the inning to drive in Ware after opening the inning with a lead-off double as Cardinal earned a wild 10-7 Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win over the Warriors.
Landon Becker followed Kenney's double to open the third with a two-run single that cut Van Buren County's lead to 5-3. Becker scored later in the inning on a wild pitch by Taylor Sprouse, one of five pitchers used by the Warriors in the contest.
Tyler Stoltz snapped a 1-1 tie in the top of the third with a bases-clearing double to deep center before scoring on an RBI groundout by Lucas Feat, giving Van Buren County a 5-1 lead. Sprouse and Izaak Loeffler singled and scored in the fifth on a fielding error by the Comets, pulling the Warriors within 8-7, before run-scoring hits by Figueroa and Becker put Cardinal back up by three runs heading into the final three innings.
Van Buren County brought the potential tying run to the plate four times in the final two innings. Kenney, on the mound in relief as Cardinal's third pitcher used in the contest, recorded the final three outs of the sixth before coaxing a double-play ground ball off the bat of Lukas McEntee as Blaine Bryant retired Fett at second before firing to first for the final out of the game.
Cardinal (10-6, 6-3 SEI south) will have a unique day coming up on Wednesday, playing two games away from home against two different opponents in two different towns. After heading to Des Moines to face unbeaten, seventh-ranked (1A) Ankeny Christian Academy at Principal Park, the Comets will head back to southeast Iowa to face Pekin on Wednesday night.
Van Buren County (7-11, 4-5 SEI south) will head to Highland on Wednesday.
Centerville 3, Davis County 1
BLOOMFIELD — Ryan Sinnott doubled in Brandon Shinn with two outs in the top of the seventh before stealing third base and scoring on a wild pitch as the Big Reds picked up their third straight win while handing the Mustangs a third straight loss in a South Central Conference clash at the West Sports Complex.
Owen Williams completed the contest by striking out Carter Will before forcing Nolan Cramer to ground out after hitting Dawson Townsend with a pitch, bringing the tying run to the plate with one out. Connor Lancaster followed a one-out double by Brody Tuttle with an RBI single in the fourth, giving Centerville a 1-0 lead, before Davis County answered in the fifth with an RBI single by Caedyn Glosser that brought in Houstin Schooley with the game-tying run.
Centerville (7-13, 7-4 SCC) hosts conference-leading Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont next Monday in a varsity doubleheader. Davis County (13-8, 8-3 SCC) steps out of conference on Wednesday to host Mount Pleasant.
EBF 3, Albia 0
EDDYVILLE — Braxton Malloy pitched a complete-game, five-hit shutout for the Rockets while driving in one of three runs that helped EBF maintain their South Central Conference lead by completing a three-game regular-season sweep of the Blue Demons.
Ethan Davis singled twice and scored once. Skylar Young added two hits, joining Malloy and Kyler Ricard in driving in a run for the Rockets.
Hunter DeMoss collected a pair of hits for the Blue Demons in the loss at Ron Welsch Field. Wyatt Sinclair also went 2-3 for Albia.
EBF (13-7, 10-1 SCC) hosts Chariton on Thursday. Albia (7-11, 6-7 SCC) heads to Keokuk on Wednesday.
Moravia 6, Southeast Warren 3
MORAVIA — Matthew Seals collected a pair of hits and drove in four of Moravia's six runs in a non-conference win over the Warhawks.
Wyatt Throckmorton went 2-3 at the top of the batting order for the Mohawks, scoring three times to help Moravia open a 4-0 lead after two innings. Jackson McDanel added an RBI single and scored twice in the win.
Moravia (12-5) returns to Bluegrass Conference play on Thursday against Mormon Trail.
Sigourney 13, Iowa Valley 8
SIGOURNEY — After giving up four runs on four consecutive two-out hits in the top of the sixth, Sigourney responded in a big way. The Savages scored 10 times in the bottom of the inning, highlighted by a bases-clearing double with two outs hit by Cade Streigle to give Sigourney the lead for good.
Clay Morse and Reid Molyneux added two-out RBI hits for the Savages later in the sixth. Jake Moore added an RBI single, giving Sigourney a 13-7 lead over the Tigers.
Sigourney (13-3, 11-1 SICL) hosts Keota on Wednesday in a key battle for the league title.
Fairfield 1-10, Fort Madison 4-1
FORT MADISON — Nate Smithburg struck out 12 batters over seven innings, helping the Trojans secure the nightcap in a Southeast Conference doubleheader over the Bloodhounds.
Connor Lyons added two hits, scoring twice for Fairfield in game two. Tallon Bates added two hits, driving in two runs while scoring once as the Trojans never trailed after jumping out to a 4-0 lead in the very first inning.
Cason Miller scored Fairfield's only run in the opening contest, doubling before crossing home plate on a RBI groundout by Smithburg. Miller pitched the first three inning for the Trojans, allowing two earned runs on five hits while striking out two batters before Tate Allen pitched the final three innings of the opener, striking out three batters while allowing one run on one hit to the Bloodhounds.
Fairfield (12-11, 7-5 Southeast) hosts conference-leading Burlington on Thursday in a varsity doubleheader.
PREP SOFTBALL
No. 13 (3A) Albia 14, EBF 4
EDDYVILLE — Run-scoring doubles by Juliana Brown and Ashley Beary helped the 13th-ranked Lady Dees break things open early with six runs in the second inning of the South Central Conference showdown with the Rockets.
Aliya Myers added a three-run home run in the fourth inning for Albia, answering an RBI double by Kate Shafer that scored Molly Shafer in the bottom of the third. Beary hammered a three-run homer of her own in the fifth, giving the Lady Dees a commanding 13-1 lead.
Sarah Schutt got into the home run act for EBF, following up an RBI double by Aliya Wagamon with a two-run blast to right that cut Albia's lead to 13-4. Addison Halstead clinched the win for the Lady Des in the sixth with an RBI double in the top of the inning and three strikeouts in the pitching circle in the bottom of the inning.
Albia (16-4, 7-2 SCC) heads to Joyce Park on Wednesday to face Keokuk. EBF (13-10, 3-4 SCC) heads to Bussey to face Twin Cedars on Wednesday.
Cardinal 10, Van Buren County 3
ELDON — Caitlyn Reber continued to swing a hot bat, collecting three hits including a double while driving in two runs and scoring two more as the Comets quickly erased a 2-0 Warrior lead, completing a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division sweep as Cardinal secured their fifth straight win.
Kinsey Hissem added two hits, driving in one run while scoring twice for the Comets. Callie Kracht went 2-2 for Van Buren County, scoring twice, while McKenna Caviness drove in two runs for the Warriors in the loss.
Cardinal (13-9, 8-2 SEI south) heads to Pekin while Van Buren County (6-10, 1-6 SEI south) heads to Highland for a pair of SEISC crossover contests on Wednesday.
No. 10 (3A) Davis County 4, Centerville 1
BLOOMFIELD — Briley Lough drove in the only run of the South Central Conference contest with the Redettes through the first five innings before scoring one of three insurance runs on an RBI single by Macy Hill in the sixth for the 10th-ranked Mustangs.
Sydney Henderson added an RBI single later in the sixth, driving in Cassidy VanLaningham, to open a 3-0 lead. Abbie Cisler singled and scored in the seventh, breaking up the shutout bid of Madeline Barker who struck out 14 batters in a three-hit complete-game effort.
Davis County (13-4, 6-1 SCC) hosts Clarke on Thursday. Centerville (2-14, 1-8 SCC) steps out of conference on Wednesday to host Melcher-Dallas.
No. 11 (1A) Sigourney 6, Iowa Valley 0
SIGOURNEY — Carly Goodwin struck out 19 batters tossing a no-hitter for the 11th-ranked Savages while allowing just two hitters to reach base in the South Iowa Cedar League victory.
Goodwin added a triple, driving in one run while scoring once at the plate. Courtney Hemsley went 2-4 for Sigourney, scoring a pair of runs while Darby Mitchell tripled in a run for the Savages.
Sigourney (16-5, 11-1) will look to protect their one-game lead in the SICL standings on Wednesday at home against Keota.
No. 7 (1A) Twin Cedars 5, No. 3 (2A) Van Meter 3
BUSSEY — Brooke Roby collected two hits, driving in one run while scoring in each of the first two innings as the seventh-ranked Sabers built an early 5-0 lead before holding off the third-ranked Bulldogs late.
Grace Bailey secured the win in the pitching circle, allowing two earned runs over seven innings striking out six batters to clinch the impressive non-conference win. Ali Mockenhaupt added a double and drove in two runs, helping Twin Cedars jump out to a 2-0 lead in the opening inning, while Kisha Reed singled and drove in two runs for the Sabers.
Twin Cedars (18-1) hosts Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Wednesday.
No. 10 (4A) Fairfield 9-9, Fort Madison 3-10
FORT MADISON — Hannah Simpson and Danielle Breen hammered home runs for the 10th-ranked Trojans during the first game of a pivotal Southeast Conference doubleheader at Fort Madison.
Simpson came up a triple shy of hitting for the cycle, adding a double as part of a three-hit opening game against the Bloodhounds while driving in two runs and scoring three times. Breen, meanwhile, drove in five runs for Fairfield while adding a double and a run scored as the Trojans jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the very first inning before pulling away in the third by scoring five runs.
Simpson picked up her triple in game two, collecting three more hits for Fairfield while driving in two more runs and scoring once as the Trojans nearly erased an eight-run Fort Madison lead in the final two innings. Coty Engle, the winning pitcher in game one, added two hits including a double while driving in four run and scoring once in game two.
Fairfield (16-7, 8-4 Southeast) hosts Burlington in another key conference doubleheader on Thursday.
Columbus 8, Pekin 3
COLUMBUS — Jocelyn Fulton went 4-4 at the plate, driving in three runs while scoring twice as the Wildcats jumped on top early against the Panthers on the way to a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division win.
Fulton drove in three of the first four runs in the game, including a two-run homer in the third inning to build a 4-0 lead. Alex Parsons scored twice while matching Pekin teammates Quinnlyn Baker and Claire Roth in picking up a pair of hits at the plate for the Panthers.
Pekin (5-11, 4-8 SEI north) host Highland on Wednesday.
No. 5 (1A) Southeast Warren 13, Moravia 0
MORAVIA — Kaylyn Holmes needed just 25 pitches to complete a one-hit shutout in three innings for the fifth-ranked Warhawks, who put the Mohawks away by scoring nine runs in the top of the third.
Kaylee Bauer drove in three runs as part of a three-hit night for Southeast Warren while Emma King added three hits, two runs scored and a pair of RBIs. Breegan Ellison collected Moravia's only hit in the contest.
Moravia (8-11) hosts Mormon Trail in Bluegrass Conference action on Thursday.
