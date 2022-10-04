KALONA — Malena Bloomquist led the Fairfield girls cross-country team to a third-place finish on Monday in the Hillcrest Academy Invitational. Bloomquist edged junior teammate Carley Seeley and Danville junior Kamryn Sherwood for 13th place in the race, crossing the finishing line in 22:15.77 as the Trojans edged Mount Pleasant by three points (94-97) to place in the top three.
Seeley finished 15th for the Fairfield girls in 22:25.11. Makenzie Kraemer edged Trojan freshman teammate Caroline Van Pelt by 4.6.5 seconds, placing 22nd in 23:27.33, while Sigourney freshman Ellie Yates placed 24th in 23:37.47.
The Fairfield boys placed seventh with 151 points, led by sophomore Dayton Mauck who finished the five-kilometer race in 18:53.81. Right behind Mauck was Sigourney freshman Troy Klett, who led the Savages with a 26th-place run of 18:54.44.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.