MORAVIA — The stage was set for an epic comeback for seventh-ranked (2A) Davis County on Monday in Moravia.
Carson Seals, however, had other thoughts. In just his third pitching appearance for the Mohawks, Seals struck out Mustang senior clean-up hitter Dalton Reeves swinging with the tying run on base as the Mohawks held on to pull an impressive 6-4 non-conference win at Fenton Field.
Moravia answered a game-opening solo home run by Mustang lead-off hitter Caedyn Glosser, putting two runs on the board in the bottom of the first taking advantage of two fielding errors by Davis County before adding two more runs in the second inning. Jackson McDanel followed an RBI groundout by Wyatt Throckmorton with an RBI infield single that brought home Kaleb Templeton, opening a 4-1 lead for the Mohawks.
Declan DeJong brought in Moravia's fifth run, driving a sacrifice fly out to center to bring home Matthew Seals in the bottom of the third. Glosser drove in Davis County's second run of the game with an RBI single to center to plate Justin Matheney before Carson Seals came on to retire Reeves on a fly out to right representing the potential tying run.
DeJong doubled in Carson Seals in the bottom of the fifth, giving Moravia an important insurance run. Singles by Houstin Schooley, Matheney and Glosser with one out in the seventh gave the Mustangs a chance to catch the Mohawks late before Seals coaxed a groundout off the bat of Dawson Townsend for the second out before striking out Reeves to clinch the win.
Moravia (9-1) hosts Chariton on Wednesday while No. 7 (2A) Davis County (12-5) returns to South Central Conference play on Friday. The Mustangs, leading the SCC standings by a game over Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, will head to Knoxville for a varsity doubleheader starting at 5:30 p.m.
Centerville 6, Albia 0
ALBIA — Brody Tuttle tossed a complete-game shutout on the mound, working around six hits allowed the Blue Demons by striking out five batters in a South Central Conference road win for the Big Reds at Boyd Brittain Field.
Kade Mosley and Tuttle connected on consecutive one-out hits to start a three-run rally for the Big Reds in the fourth. Mosley scored on a wild pitch to break up the scoreless tie before Connor Lancaster came through with a two-run single to left, opening a 3-0 Centerville lead.
Sylar Esaias walked and scored in the fifth on a wild pitch while Mosley connected on two-out RBI hit in the seventh, adding a fifth run to the Big Red advantage. Wyatt Sinclair led Albia, going 2-2 at the plate against Tuttle.
Centerville (3-11, 3-4 SCC) heads to Davenport to face second-ranked (3A) Assumption on Wednesday. Albia (5-9, 4-6) will also be in action on Wednesday hosting Pleasantville in non-conference action.
EBF 10, Clarke 0
EDDYVILLE — Tanner Ray finished a home run shy of hitting for the cycle while Blair Francis pitched a six-inning, complete-game shutout for the Rockets in a South Central Conference win at Ron Welsch Field.
Ray and Ethan Davis each scored a pair of runs for EBF while Kyler Ricard doubled as part of a two-hit effort for the Rockets. Francis allowed just five hits and one walk to the Indians while striking out nine batters.
EBF (12-6, 9-1 SCC) steps out of conference on Wednesday for a road test at Mount Pleasant.
No. 10 (1A) Sigourney 12, HLV 2
SIGOURNEY — Max Phillips drove in a game-high three runs, including the go-ahead run in the third inning on a one-out double as the unbeaten Savages quickly erased HLV's 2-0 first-inning lead, scoring runs in all five innings of the South Iowa Cedar League win.
Cade Streigle went 3-4 at the plate for Sigourney, driving in two runs while scoring twice. Garisin Hynick and Levi Crawford, who picked up the win on the mound, each had two hits and scored twice for the 10th-ranked Savages.
Sigourney (11-0, 9-0 SICL) heads to Lynnville-Sully on Wednesday in a battle for first place. Both teams are currently unbeaten in league play.
Fairfield 4-2, Mount Pleasant 2-3
MOUNT PLEASANT — Connor Lyons drove in one run as part of a two-hit effort in the opening game of a thrilling Southeast Conference doubleheader between the two rivals.
Dylan Hunter went 2-3 for Fairfield in game one, scoring twice while driving in a run. Nate Woodburn added three hits, including a double, and drove in both runs in game two for the Trojans after scoring twice in the opening contest.
Fairfield (9-8, 5-4 Southeast) heads to Solon on Wednesday.
No. 3 (1A) New London 10, Pekin 0
NEW LONDON — Seth Bailey pitched a five-inning, complete-game shutout allowing just two hits to the Panthers in a Southeast Iowa Superconference crossover win by the unbeaten Tigers.
Jackson Horras recorded both hits off Bailey for Pekin, doubling with two outs in the first inning before leading off the fourth with a two-base hit to center. New London never looked back after lead-off home run Camden Kasel kicked off a six-run rally for the 12-0 Tigers in the second inning.
Pekin (4-9) returns to SEISC north division play this week. The Panthers will host Winfield-Mount Union on Thursday
PREP SOFTBALL
Cardinal 11-14, Holy Trinity 1-0
FORT MADISON — Maddy Lawson, Riley Bears and Ava Ferrell each collected three hits in the opening game of a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division doubleheader while Brinlee Ostrander added three hits, four RBIs and two runs scored in the nightcap of a dominant sweep against the Crusaders.
Cardinal (9-9, 6-2 SEI south) hosts Pekin and Chariton in a home triangular tournament on Saturday starting at 9 a.m.
EBF 8, Clarke 3
EDDYVILLE — Taylor Kerby doubled and drove in two runs while scoring the go-ahead run for the Rockets in the second inning on an RBI single by Kaylee Helm, lifting EBF to a South Central Conference win over the Indians in a 3A regional championship rematch.
Kate Shafer added an RBI single in the fourth inning before stealing home for EBF's fifth run of the contest. Sarah Schutt doubled in a run in the fifth before scoring on an error later in the inning, helping the Rockets open an 8-1 lead.
EBF (11-6, 3-3 SCC) hosts fourth-ranked (1A) Collins-Maxwell on Thursday.
Pekin 5, New London 4
NEW LONDON — Brooke Miller got the Panthers across the finish line against the Tigers, who came within a hit of winning for the first time this season. Miller finished off a complete-game victory in the pitching circle by throwing out Marlianna Woodsmall with the tying run at third and winning run at second base in the bottom of the seventh.
Myah Bainbridge doubled twice for Pekin, driving in Claire Roth in the fourth and sixth innings with extra-base hits to left. Bainbridge would score what proved to be the winning run later in the sixth on an RBI groundout by Kadence Brisby, opening a 5-0 lead for the Panthers.
Pekin (4-6) returns to Southeast Iowa Superconfernece north division play on Thursday at home against Winfield-Mount Union.
No. 10 (1A) Sigourney 10, HLV 0
SIGOURNEY — Rain Barthelman singled twice, driving in one run while scoring two for the 10th-ranked Savages in a South Iowa Cedar League win at Schafer Field.
Carly Goodwin pitched four shutout innings, striking out 11 batters on just 55 pitches while allowing just one hit in the contest. Goodwin now leads the state with 169 total strikeouts on the season and has racked up 547 total strikeouts in her career.
Sigourney (13-3, 10-1 SICL) heads to Lynnville-Sully on Wednesday.