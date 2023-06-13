ALBIA — Just when the Centerville Redettes had 11th-ranked (3A) Albia on the ropes, Ashley Beary had a counterpunch for the Lady Dees.
After hammering a two-run home run in the very first inning of Monday night's South Central Conference softball contest at Lizzie Alexander Memorial Field, Beary rallied Albia in the very next inning. Beary connected on a two-run single that put the Lady Dees ahead for good as Albia immediately responded to a three-run rally by Centerville, ultimately securing a 6-3 win.
Sayler Rozenboom added two hits, including an RBI single, and scored two runs for Albia. Lexi Jones went 2-3 with an RBI and a run scored, preventing the Redettes from earning their first SCC win of the season.
Centerville (7-10, 0-6 SCC) heads to Washington on Wednesday while No. 11 (3A) Albia (11-4, 5-3 SCC) also steps out of conference for a trip to Pleasantville.
No. 5 (3A) Davis County 10, Moravia 0
MORAVIA — Madeline Barker didn't allow a baserunner over five innings, setting down all 15 Mohawk batters including 11 on strikeouts as the unbeaten Mustangs improved to 13-0 on the season.
Barker also came up big at the plate for Davis County, hammering a home run and a double as part of a three-hit effort for the Mustangs. Kaitlyn Olinger added two hits including a two-run home run in the fourth inning that gave Davis County a 9-0 lead.
Sophia Young added two doubles for Davis County, driving in two runs. Alexa Bedford pitched all five innings for Moravia, striking out one batter.
After making a trip to Cardinal on Tuesday, fifth-ranked (3A) Davis County travels to Knoxville on Friday in what could be a showdown for the South Central Conference lead. Moravia (7-10) will host Cardinal in non-conference action on Wednesday after making a trip to Lamoni Tuesday for a Bluegrass Conference battle.
No. 5 (1A) Sigourney 13, HLV 1 (4)
VICTOR — Carly Goodwin drilled a two-run home run for the fifth-ranked Savages while striking out 11 batters over five innings, clinching a South Iowa Cedar League win.
Sigourney (11-2, 9-0 SICL) returns to SICL action on Wednesday at home against North Mahaska.
EBF 15, Clarke 6
EDDYVILLE — Aliya Wagamon's RBI double to right not only snapped a 6-6 tie in the fifth inning, but brought in the first of nine unanswered runs for the Rockets over the next two innings securing Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont's second South Central Conference win of the season.
Cooper Champoux brought in Wagamon with an RBI single to right, giving EBF an 8-6 lead. Molly Shafer added a two-out, two-run double to left to double the Rocket lead and a two-our RBI single in the sixth helping put the game out of reach.
After hosting ninth-ranked (4A) Burlington on Tuesday in a non-conference varsity doubleheader, EBF (9-8, 2-6 SCC) will travel to No. 11 (1A) Collins-Maxwell on Thursday.
Washington 11-6, Fairfield 9-1
FAIRFIELD — The Trojans nearly rallied from a nine-run deficit on Monday in the opening game of a Southeast Conference doubleheader with Washington, getting as close as 10-8 in the sixth inning on a two-run triple by Olivia Hollander.
Bella Salazar clinched the game in the pitching circle for the Demons, recording the final out after a two-out RBI triple by Coty Engle brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the seventh for Fairfield. Colbie Greiner delivered a pair of home runs for Washington in the opening game, including a insurance solo shot in the top of the seventh, before finishing off the sweep in the pitching circle allowing one run over seven innings to the Trojans.
Fairfield (6-9, 3-5 Southeast) will be back on the field against Washington on the road on Thursday.
Louisa-Muscatine 12, Van Buren County 8
KEOSAUQUA — Jersey Ramer's RBI double to center brought in the first of the four decisive runs scored by Louisa-Muscatine in the top of the seventh of a Southeast Iowa Superconference crossover contest at Manning Field inside the Ferguson Sports Complex.
Kylee Roan's bases-clearing triple in the bottom of the first brought in three of the five runs scored by Van Buren County that put the Warriors ahead 5-2. Ivy Davidson homered leading off the bottom of the fifth and joined Roan with RBI singles in the sixth, tying the game after Louisa-Muscatine rallied to take an 8-5 lead in the top of the fifth.
After returning to SEISC south division play at West Burlington on Tuesday, Van Buren County (12-5) heads to Highland on Wednesday for another SEISC crossover contest.
Central Decatur 14, Moulton-Udell 1
MOULTON — Kaycee Boyce and Breegan Lindsey combined to drive in seven runs on four hits while scoring four times for the Cardinals in a dominant non-conference road win over the Eagles on Monday.
Lexis Smith and Zoie Simkoff each connected on the only two hits of the game for Moulton-Udell. Miah Burgher drove in Smith with M-U's only run in the bottom of the third.
After traveling to Seymour on Tuesday for a Bluegrass Conference road test, M-U (0-11) will hit the road again on Friday to face Lamoni at George Foreman City Park.
PREP BASEBALL
Clarke 4-0, EBF 1-5
EDDYVILLE — Wyatt Sandeen's complete-game shutout on the mound helped Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont shake off an opening-game loss to Clarke on Monday, splitting a South Central Conference doubleheader at Ron Welsch Field.
After traveling to Carlisle tomorrow, EBF (7-12, 5-7 SCC) hosts Mount Pleasant on Wednesday.
Fairfield 1-5, Washington 0-4 (8)
WASHINGTON — Tate Allen outdueled Isaac Vetter the opening game of a Southeast Conference doubleheader on Monday, tossing a complete-game shutout on the mound for Fairfield in a classic battle with the Demons.
Dain Burkhart brought home the only run of the contest, using a squeeze bunt in the sixth inning to break the scoreless tie. The loss snapped a seven-game losing streak for the Trojans.
Fairfield won a thrilling extra-inning battle in game two, claiming the victory in walk-off fashion. Landon Nodurft clinched the conference sweep for the Trojans with an RBI double to center in the bottom of the eighth.
After making a trip to Pella on Tuesday, Fairfield (8-11, 4-4 Southeast) returns home on Wednesday to host Solon.
Central Decatur 16, Moulton-Udell 0
MOULTON — Landon McKillip, Kalvin Brown and John Armbrester each delivered two-run hits during a 14-run rally in the second inning, allowing the Cardinals to pull away early in a non-conference win over the Eagles.
Allen Pace delivered a first-inning single for M-U. Trayton Knowler added a two-out single with two outs in the fourth.
The Eagles (1-8) returns to Bluegrass Conference play on Thursday at home against Ankeny Christian Academy.
Van Buren County 10, Louisa-Muscatine 1
KEOSAUQUA — Taylor Sprouse connected on four hits and scored three runs for the Warriors, helping ignite a strong start to a Southeast Iowa Superconference crossover win on Monday at the Ferguson Complex.
Sam Warth went 2-4 at the plate for Van Buren County, driving in four runs. Izaak Loeffler added a double and scored a run for the Warriors while Cameron Stoltz recorded the final seven outs in relief after Dylan Richardson pitched into the fifth allowing just one unearned run on three hits while walking one, hitting one batter and striking out three.
After returning to SEISC south division action at West Burlington on Tuesday, Van Buren County (14-1) heads to Highland for another crossover contest on Wednesday.
Sigourney 9, HLV 5
VICTOR — Jake Moore continued to help his own cause on the mound, connecting on three hits at the plate while driving in two runs and scoring two more for the Savages in a South Iowa Cedar League win.
Moore pitched into the seventh inning, earning the win allowing five hits striking out nine batters to counter four walks and one hit batter. Reid Molyneux was able to close out the game despite giving up five runs in the seventh to the Warriors.
Caden Clarahan added a double and drove in two runs for Sigourney. Reid Molyneux went 2-4 with an RBI for the Savages.
Sigourney (10-4, 8-1 SICL) returns to league play at home on Wednesday against North Mahaska after making a non-conference trip to Pleasantville on Tuesday.
