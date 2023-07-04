TIFFIN — In the final test before postseason play, Carly Goodwin and the eighth-ranked (1A) Sigourney softball team won a classic game over one of the state's most prolific programs.
Goodwin tossed a two-hit shutout at Clear Creek-Amana, striking out eight batters while allowing just five baserunners in a 1-0 win for the Savages to close out the regular season. Sigourney connected on nine hits against the Clippers, including two by junior Ava Fineran, while Kenzi VanDenHeuvel brought the only run of the game home in the sixth inning on an RBI single that brought in Rain Barthelman.
Sigourney (23-4) opens Class 1A regional tournament play at home against Holy Trinity on Wednesday.
PREP BASEBALL
Interstate 35 5, Albia 4
TRURO — Will Goering singled and scored in the bottom of the sixth inning, breaking a 4-4 tie as the Roadrunners advanced in Class 2A, District 11 first round action on Monday night.
In his final game for the Blue Demons, Drew Chance pitched into the fifth inning striking out 11 batters while allowing four unearned runs on three hits with three walks and one hit batter. Chance also went 2-4 at the plate, driving in two runs driving the final pitch of the second out to deep center narrowly missing out on a game-tying home run in the top of the seventh.
Wyatt Sinclair and Conner Pickerell each singled and scored for the Blue Demons in the contest. Interstate 35 (15-11) advances to face West Central Valley on Wednesday in the district semifinals while Albia ends the season with a final record of 6-25.
Fairfield 6, Keokuk 0
KEOKUK — Tate Allen, Dain Burkhart and Tallon Bates combined on a two-hit shutout for the Trojans in a Southeast Conference shutout win over the Chiefs at Joyce Park.
Allen led Fairfield at the plate, going 4-4 with a double and three runs driven in. Landon Nodurft and Burkhart each added a pair of hits and a run scored apiece for the Trojans.
Fairfield (15-17, 9-6 Southeast) wraps up the regular season at home against Clear Creek-Amana on Wednesday. The Trojans open Class 3A substate tournament play on Friday at Mount Pleasant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.