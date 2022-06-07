LONE TREE — Brooke Miller doubled twice as part of 3-4 effort at the plate, driving in a run in the second inning with double to center as the Panthers held on for an 8-6 South Iowa Superconference north division win after building a 7-0 lead.
Myah Bainbridge added a home run for the Panthers to open the top of the seventh, giving Miller some insurance in the pitching circle after the Lions had cut Pekin's lead to 7-6. Lone Tree put the tying run in scoring position with nobody out before Miller recorded the final three outs without allowing the ball to leave the infield.
Pekin (3-4, 3-3 SEI north) heads to Mediapolis on Thursday.
Burlington 9, No. 7 (4A) Fairfield 6
BURLINGTON — Hannah Simpson homered, doubled and drove in five runs for the seventh-ranked Trojans in a Southeast Conference slugfest with the Greyhounds.
Coty Engle struck out 10 batters over six innings, but couldn't overcome 11 hits delivered by the Burlington batting line-up. Seven errors also haunted Fairfield, allowing four unearned runs to score.
The second game of the scheduled conference doubleheader was rained out on Monday. Fairfield (5-4, 2-2 Southeast) hosts Washington on Thursday.
Chariton 1, Centerville 0
CHARITON — Lexi Smyser drove in Sydney Cain in the bottom of the sixth, collecting just one of three hits in the game for the Chargers against Molly Moore and the Redettes in a South Central Conference pitchers duel.
Layne Braby scattered five hits over seven innings, striking out six batters. Chariton, the only unbeaten team in the South Central Conference, improved to 8-0 overall this season.
Centerville (1-7, 1-4 SCC) heads to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont for a conference contest on Wednesday.
Holy Trinity 4, Van Buren County 2
FORT MADISON — Ivy Davidson homered after Callie Kracht scored a run for the Warriors in the fourth inning of a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division contest against the Crusaders.
Holy Trinity, however, answered Davidson's blow in the fifth inning. Mary Hellige snapped a 2-2 tie with a two-out, two-run home run to left putting the Crusaders ahead for good.
Van Buren County (2-5, 0-3 SEI south) heads to 10th-ranked (2A) Louisa-Muscatine on Wednesday.
Central Decatur 9, Moravia 3
LEON — Kylee Rockhold doubled and drove in three runs for the Cardinals, helping spark a five-run rally in the third inning against the Mohawks.
Moravia (1-7) hosts Orient-Macksburg in a Bluegrass Conference doubleheader on Thursday.
PREP BASEBALL
Moravia 4, Central Decatur 3
LEON — Carson Seals led a platoon effort for the Moravia pitching staff by tossing the first four innings of a non-conference road win over the Cardinals.
Gage Hanes, Wyatt Throckmorton and Jackson McDanel polished off a combined three-hit effort on the mound with Seals in the contest. Moravia took the lead for good with a pair of runs in the third inning before holding off Central Decatur with runs in both the fourth and seventh innings.
Moravia (5-1) will return to Centerville on Thursday to continue a contest that was halted by rain last week.
Pekin 13, Lone Tree 1
LONE TREE — The Panthers never looked back after scoring six runs in the second inning, putting away a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division road win in six to snap a four-game losing streak.
Pekin (3-6, 2-3 SEI north) host Burlington-Notre Dame on Wednesday.
Burlington 15, Fairfield 3
BURLINGTON — Nate Smithburg singled and scored on a wild pitch, giving the Trojans a very brief lead in what proved to be the only Southeast Conference game played on Monday as the Greyhounds responded with a 12-run rally in the fourth, clinching the five-inning win.
Burlington led the second game between the teams, 4-2, when lightning and rain forced the nightcap to be halted in the bottom of the third inning. Fairfield (5-7, 2-3 Southeast) hosts Washington in a conference doubleheader on Thursday.