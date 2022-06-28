SIGOURNEY — Courtney Hemsley homered and drove in three runs while scoring twice for the 11th-ranked (1A) Savages in a thrilling nine-inning win over Belle Plaine, clinching the outright South Iowa Cedar League title in thrilling fashion.
Sigourney walked off with an 8-7 win over the Plainsmen at Schafer Field, securing a 14-1 record in league play. The Savages edged Colfax-Mingo for the outright league title, securing the decisive win in the conference race with a 1-0 win in 12 innings over the Tigerhawks on June 6 led by a 25-strikeout performance in the pitching circle by Carly Goodwin and a walk-off home run by Josephine Moore.
Moore pitched all nine innings for Sigourney, allowing three earned runs on six hits while countering eight walks with eight strikeouts. Moore also singled and scored while driving in a run as the Savages built leads of 5-2 and 7-5 in regulation.
"The team feeds off each other. If one person makes a big play, everyone is wanting to do their best to help the team out," Goodwin said. "The girls all stepped it up. We've got each other. When people starts making plays, it gets everyone on the team excited."
Sigourney (20-5) opens postseason play at home on July 6. The 11th-ranked Savages will host either Winfield-Mount Union or Holy Trinity Catholic in the second round of the 1A, Region 8 tournament.
Cardinal 12, Moravia 0
ELDON — Nicoa McClure tossed a four-inning perfect game, retiring all 12 Mohawk batters faced while hammering out three hits at the plate to lead the Comets on Monday.
Caitlyn Reber, Kinsey Hissemn and Riley Bears matched McClure with three hits in the victory. Six different Cardinal batters collected a double off Alexa Bedford. Hissem doubled, drove in two runs and scored twice as the Comets never looked back after scoring seven runs in the very first inning.
Cardinal (18-11) hosts Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Wednesday before wrapping up the regular season on Thursday at home against Centerville. Moravia (9-13) heads to Moulton-Udell for a Bluegrass Conference doubleheader on Thursday to wrap up the regular season before hosting Mormon Trail in Class 1A, Region 5 first round play on Friday.
No. 13 (4A) Fairfield 5-8, Washington 1-7
WASHINGTON — The 13th-ranked Trojans rallied in the final inning of a Southeast Conference doubleheader, scoring four runs in the top of the seventh including three runs with two outs to secure a sweep at Washington on Monday.
Danielle Breen scored on a wild pitch to snap a tie created by a two-run double off the bat of Jenna Norris, lifting the Trojans to an 8-7 win in game two. Coty Engle added two hits and a run scored in the nightcap after allowing just one run on two hits in the pitching circle in game one, striking out four batters while walking two in Fairfield's opening win over the Demons.
No. 13 Fairfield is back on the diamond on Thursday at home to host Mount Pleasant in a Southeast Conference doubleheader. The Trojans (23-8, 11-4 Southeast) then head to Burlington to complete conference play while making up a game that was rained out last week before heading to the Ottumwa Classic on Saturday to face Solon and the hosting Bulldogs at Frank Huston Field, facing Ottumwa in the 11th and final game of the two-day tournament after taking on Solon at approximately 1:30 p.m.
Moulton-Udell 11, Seymour 7
SEYMOUR — Adriana Howard collected a pair of triples and doubled as part of a three-hit attack for the Eagles, driving in four runs while scoring twice in a Bluegrass Conference victory over the Warriorettes.
Howard also picked up the win in the pitching circle, allowing three earned runs on seven hits while striking out five batters. Hannah King doubled twice, going 3-4 at the plate while scoring four runs as the Eagles pulled away in the final three innings, scoring twice in each frame including a two-run single in the fifth by Rachel Ogden that snapped a 5-5 tie.
M-U (5-12, 4-8 Bluegrass) hosts Murray on Wednesday. The Eagles will honor seniors King, Addie Hunter and Grace Wood.
Pekin 7, Lone Tree 2
PEKIN — Payten Coleman collected two hits, including a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth that helped clinch a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division win for the Panthers.
Coleman added an RBI single in the second inning, lifting Pekin to a 2-0 lead. Claire Roth doubled and drove in a run with an RBI groundout in the sixth as the Panthers put the game out of reach with four runs in the inning.
Pekin (7-12, 6-8 SEI north) opens Class 2A regional tournament play at Van Buren County on July 6.
Van Buren County 4, Holy Trinity 3 (8)
KEOSAUQUA — Jade Balmer lifted the Warriors to an extra-inning Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win at Manning Field, driving in Julia Meek with a walk-off RBI hit to right.
Callie Kracht and Alli Campbell each collected run-scoring hits in the third inning as Van Buren County jumped out to a 3-0 lead. Campbell picked up the win in the pitching circle, striking out eight batters in eight innings while allowing just one earned run to the Crusaders.
Van Buren County (10-11, 5-6 SEI south) wraps up the regular season on Friday at home against Columbus.
No. 12 (4A) Knoxville 6, No. 10 (3A) Albia 3
ALBIA — Lauren Bayer, Ashley Beary and Aliya Myers each drove in runs in the third inning for the 10th-ranked Lady Dees before the 12th-ranked Panthers rallied late, scoring five runs in the final three innings to stay in the hunt of the South Central Conference title.
Beary finished with two hits, including a double, while scoring one of Albia's three runs. Rebecca Spinler singled and scored the tying run in the third before Bayer snapped the tie by scoring on an RBI hit by Beary.
Albia heads to seventh-ranked (1A) Twin Cedars on Wednesday before wrapping up SCC action at home against 11th-ranked (3A) Chariton on Thursday. The Lady Dees need to beat the Chargers to have any chance of sharing in the conference title this season.
No. 11 (3A) Chariton 4, No. 9 (3A) Davis County 3
CHARITON — Addie McGee, Layne Braby, Bailey McGee and Haddon Anderson each collected two-out RBI hits for the 11th-ranked Chargers to help secure a win over the ninth-ranked Mustangs that evened up the race between the teams for the South Central Conference championship.
Briley Lough doubled in a pair of runs for Davis County before scoring on an RBI groundout by Macy Hill. Braby recorded the final five outs of the game, leaving the Mustangs and Chargers even with matching 8-2 SCC records.
After hosting Mount Pleasant on Wednesday, Davis County (16-7) will wrap up conference play with a pair of games at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. The Mustangs can secure at least a share of the SCC title by sweeping the Rockets.
PREP BASEBALL
Cardinal 6, Moravia 0
ELDON — Landon Becker needed just 90 pitches to complete a three-hit shutout of the Mohawks, striking out nine batters in another impressive non-conference win of the Comets.
Blaine Bryant hammering out two more run-scoring hits on Monday, including a home run to open the bottom of the sixth. Jackson McDanel doubled with one out for the Mohawks in the opening inning before being stranded in scoring position by Becker.
Cardinal (14-7) wraps up the regular season facing Centerville on Thursday. Both Moravia (17-6) and the Comets open postseason play on Saturday as the Mohawks host Seymour in Class 1A, Region 6 while Cardinal hosts Central Lee in Class 2A, Region 6.
Davis County 12-19, Chariton 0-8
CHARITON — The Mustangs used a balanced offensive attack to stay within striking distance in the South Central Conference championship race, scoring seven times in the second inning of the opening game before putting the doubleheader sweep away with five runs in the top of the sixth.
Davis County pounded out seven extra-base hits in game two against the Chargers, including five triples from four different batters. Nolan Cremer collected a pair of triples in the nightcap, driving in four runs while scoring three times after hammering a triple in game one, scoring twice and driving in a run for the Mustangs.
After hosting Van Buren County on Wednesday, Davis County (18-9, 12-4 SCC) will head to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont for a doubleheader on Thursday. The Mustangs need a sweep to any chance at winning the SCC title.
Knoxville 14-5, Albia 6-0
ALBIA — Koby Higginbotham homered twice and drive in five runs for the Panthers in game one of a key South Central Conference doubleheader at Albia. Niko Lacona added a home run for the Panthers while Dakota Ramsey went 4-5 while driving in two runs and scoring twice to help Knoxville stay two games back in the loss column behind Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont for the SCC baseball title.
Beau Little collected three hits in the opening game for Albia, including a double, while scoring twice. Beau Leisure tossed his second straight no-hitter in game two, striking out nine Blue Demons.
Albia (9-16, 7-10 SCC) hosts Chariton on Senior Night this Thursday.
Sigourney 13, Belle Plaine 4
SIGOURNEY — Levi Crawford homered in his final South Iowa Cedar League contest for the Savages, who finished unbeaten in SICL East division play while clinching second place overall in league play with a 13-1 record.
Crawford put Sigourney on top for good, following a lead-off walk drawn in the bottom of the first by Garisin Hynick with a two-run homer. Hynick returned to the plate later in the opening inning, driving in Reid Molyneux with an RBI single as the Savages scored six times in the first to take the lead for good.
Sigourney (16-4) wraps up the regular season at home on Wednesday against Highland.
Fairfield 4-11, Washington 3-6
WASHINGTON — Cason Miller singled and scored twice while Connor Lyons closed out the first of two Southeast Conference wins for the Trojans on the mound, retiring the final four Washington batters with three strikeouts to clinch Tate Allen's win.
Allen added two hits in the nightcap, matching Nate Smithburg by driving in three runs for Fairfield. Evan Haines added two hits, driving in two runs while scoring once.
Miller and Lyons each scored three times in game two, helping the Trojans open a 11-1 lead entering the bottom of the seventh. Washington cut Fairfield's lead in half, scoring five times before the Trojans finally clinched the conference sweep.
Fairfield (14-13, 10-7 Southeast) hosts a Southeast Conference doubleheader at Mount Pleasant on Thursday.
Pekin 4, Lone Tree 2
PEKIN — Blake Juhl followed a pair of errors with a tie breaking two-run double that helped the Panthers snap a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the fifth in a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division battle with the Lions.
Juhl scored on a two-out RBI single by Jackson Horras. Levi Coleman closed out the by forcing Mathew Hemsted to ground out with two on and two out in the seventh.
Pekin (7-12, 6-6 SEI north) travels to Louisa-Muscatine on Tuesday.
