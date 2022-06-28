Sigourney junior Courtney Hemsley slides into third base while trying to avoid being tagged out by Cardinal senior Maddy Lawson (2) on Thursday night at Comet Plaza during high school softball action just north of Eldon. Hemsley doubled, homered, drove in three runs and scored twice for the 11th-ranked (1A) Savages in a nine-inning 8-7 win over Belle Plaine on Monday to secure the outright South Iowa Cedar League title at Schafer Field in Sigourney.