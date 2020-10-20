WAYLAND — Sigourney's volleyball season came to a close on Monday at WACO as the Warriors shook off three losses in the final five matches of the season, sweeping a Class 1A regional first round match 25-13, 25-16 and 25-9 over the Savages.
“It feels like a new season,” WACO senior hitter Lona Farrier told the Southeast Iowa Union after the match. “Like we’re starting fresh.”
WACO cruised in the opening set, jumping out to a 15-8 lead early. Molly McLaughlin scored consecutive kills to give the Warriors a 22-11 lead.
The Warriors continued to roll in the second set. Farrier tallied five kills in the set and McLaughlin had one, including the game-winner.
Morgan Graber dominated the early stages of the third set, scoring on five kills as WACO opened a 7-1 lead. The Warriors had five aces in the final set, including two by Grace Coble.
Graber led WACO with 12 kills in the match. Coble led the Warriors with 34 assists and matched Garnsey with three aces.
Garnsey added three aces for the Warriors while also collecting 21 digs. While WACO (24-7) will face North Mahaska (10-9) in the second round of Class 1A regional volleyball action on Wednesday, Sigourney ends the season with a final record of 7-17.
Moravia 26-25-25, Seymour 24-22-7
SEYMOUR — The Mohawks took advantage of 17 hitting errors, advancing past the Warriorettes in postseason battle of Bluegrass rivals.
Moravia (7-13) heads to New London to face the Tigers in the Class 1A regional quarterfinals on Wednesday.