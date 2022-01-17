PEKIN — Kerrigan Pope scored 16 of her game-high 23 points in the second quarter, helping the Panthers build an early lead a balanced attack in the second half put away a 61-40 Southeast Iowa Superconference north division win over the Lions on Monday night.
Taylor Gambell added 15 points for Pekin while Makenzie Dahlstrom scored 11, helping the Panthers open a 27-point lead in the second half. Sarah Eubanks scored eight points in the third quarter, including a pair of 3-pointers that helped Pekin continue to thrive despite Pope dealing with second-half foul trouble.
Riley Krueger and Kasey Chown each scored 12 points to lead Lone Tree. Pekin (4-8, 3-6 SEI north) continues a busy week with four games in six days including home conference games with Wapello and Louisa-Muscatine ahead of a non-conference trip to Cardinal.
Melcher-Dallas 42, Moulton-Udell 39
MOULTON — Addison Wadle scored 20 points, sinking eight of 11 free throw attempts while draining two clutch 3-pointers in the second half as the Saints held off the Eagles for a Bluegrass Conference win.
Adriana Howard led Moulton-Udell with a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double. Abbie Probasco added 11 points, sinking a trio of 3-pointers in the second half for M-U, while dishing out four assists.
Moulton-Udell (4-10, 3-6 Bluegrass) will head into a 13-day break after hosting Lamoni on Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Pekin 60, Lone Tree 29
PEKIN — The Panthers never looked back after jumping out to a 16-4 lead, rolling to a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division win over the Lions.
Pekin (4-8, 5-5 SEI north) will look to move up in the division standings facing Wapello and Louisa-Muscatine this week before heading to Cardinal on Saturday for an SEISC cross-divisional contest.