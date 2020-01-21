WAYLAND — Taryn Scheuermann had 24 points, eight rebounds and nine blocked shots, and the seventh-ranked (Class 2A) Van Buren County High School girls basketball team rolled to a 63-20 SEI Superconference South Division win over WACO.
Isabel Manning tossed in 18 points, five rebounds and three steals for Van Buren (12-2, 10-1 division), while Grace Davidson had eight rebounds, while Madison Bartholomew and Salena Sayre had six points apiece. Grace Davidson added 11 rebounds.
Van Buren visits Central Lee today.
Fairfield 59, Martensdale-St. Marys 54
MARTENSDALE — Shaylin Drish scored 22 points and Destiny Gridley added 12 as the Trojans rallied from a six-point halftime deficit to win their third consecutive game.
Fairfield (7-4) outscored the Blue Devils by 11 points in the second half, including a 17-10 spurt in the fourth quarter to rally for the win.
The Trojans host 11th-ranked (Class 4A) Grinnell today.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cardinal 69, Twin Cedars 52
ELDON — The Comets took a 15-point lead after a quarter and rolled to a nonconference win.
Landon Becker and Jentry Arbogast scored 12 points apiece to lead Cardinal (8-5), while Griffin Greiner tossed in 11 points and Ben Clark 10.
Cardinal hosts WACO today.
No. 3 WACO 51, Van Buren County 29
WAYLAND — Wyatt Mertens scored nine points, but third-ranked (Class 1A) WACO won its 13th straight game in a SEI Superconference South Division rout.
Nik Coble led WACO with 16 points.
Van Buren County (3-10, 1-9 division) visits Central Lee today.