Monday's preps: No. 6 Warriors rout Bears

FARMINGTON — Taryn Scheuermann and Isabel Manning combined for all but 12 of the sixth-ranked (Class 2A) Van Buren County's points, as the Warriors rolled past Danville 51-21 in a SEI Superconference South Division contest Monday.
Scheuermann almost outscored the Bears by herself, while Manning added 19 points and 15 rebounds for Van Buren County (17-3). Grace Davidson added seven steals in the win.
Danville scored just 13 points after the first quarter.
Cardinal 50, Moulton-Udell 37
MOULTON — Alexia McClure scored 17 points and Maddie Cloke added 15 as the Comets picked up a nonconference road win.
Chelsey Boettcher scored 15 points to lead Moulton-Udell, which trailed just 24-20 at halftime.
Sigourney 50, BGM 24
BROOKLYN — Megan Stuhr outscored the Bears by herself (28 points) and Kaylee Weber added 15 points and 12 rebounds as the Savages rolled to a South Iowa Cedar League win.
The Savages trailed early, but outscored BGM 32-9 in the second half to pull away for the win.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cardinal 80, Moulton-Udell 21
MOULTON — Blaine Bryant scored 18 points, and the Comets jumped out to a 21-point lead after a quarter in a nonconference rout.
Cardinal (10-8) limited the hosts to single digits in three of the four quarters, including a 24-3 spurt to start the game.
Griffin Greiner added 13 points for the Comets.