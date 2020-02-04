Monday's preps: No. 6 Warriors rout Bears

Cardinal High School's Maddie Cloke (center) is guarded by Moulton-Udell’s Chelsey Boettcher during Monday's nonconference girls basketball game in Moulton.

FARMINGTON — Taryn Scheuermann and Isabel Manning combined for all but 12 of the sixth-ranked (Class 2A) Van Buren County's points, as the Warriors rolled past Danville 51-21 in a SEI Superconference South Division contest Monday.

Scheuermann almost outscored the Bears by herself, while Manning added 19 points and 15 rebounds for Van Buren County (17-3). Grace Davidson added seven steals in the win.

Danville scored just 13 points after the first quarter.

Cardinal 50, Moulton-Udell 37

MOULTON — Alexia McClure scored 17 points and Maddie Cloke added 15 as the Comets picked up a nonconference road win.

Chelsey Boettcher scored 15 points to lead Moulton-Udell, which trailed just 24-20 at halftime.

Sigourney 50, BGM 24

BROOKLYN — Megan Stuhr outscored the Bears by herself (28 points) and Kaylee Weber added 15 points and 12 rebounds as the Savages rolled to a South Iowa Cedar League win.

The Savages trailed early, but outscored BGM 32-9 in the second half to pull away for the win.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cardinal 80, Moulton-Udell 21

MOULTON — Blaine Bryant scored 18 points, and the Comets jumped out to a 21-point lead after a quarter in a nonconference rout.

Cardinal (10-8) limited the hosts to single digits in three of the four quarters, including a 24-3 spurt to start the game.

Griffin Greiner added 13 points for the Comets.

