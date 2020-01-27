COLFAX — Megan Stuhr knocked down a school-record eight 3-pointers and scored a school-record 41 points to lift the Sigourney High School girls basketball team to a 59-29 South Iowa Cedar League road win.
Avery Rague scored 10 points for Colfax-Mingo, while Carley Underwood added nine.
Sigourney improves to 10-3 on the season, 8-1 in the SICL.
EBF 51, Davis County 44
EDDYVILLE — Morgan Petefish scored 10 points for the Mustangs (6-6, 2-5 SCC) in a tight South Central Conference matchup against the Rockets.
EBF (9-5, 7-1 SCC) led by three at halftime and by two going into the fourth quarter before pulling away for the win.
Central Lee 51, Cardinal 35
ELDON - Maddie Cloke scored 16 points to pace the Comets in a Southeast Iowa Superconference South Division loss.
Cardinal (2-13, 1-12 SEI South) scored just seven points in the first half before scoring 17 alone in third quarter.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Centerville 58, EBF 55
CENTERVILLE — Merrick Mathews hit a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left to lead the Big Reds past the Rockets in a South Central Conference contest.
Matthew McDonald led Centerville with a game-high 21 points, while Brady Kauzlarich added 16.
Ethan Davis came off the bench to score 19 points for EBF (5-8, 2-6 SCC), while Isaiah Smith added 12.
Davis County 44, Fairfield 39
BLOOMFIELD — Dalton Reeves scored a game-high 22 points as the Mustangs (4-7) edged the Trojans (2-10) in a nonconference battle.
Elan Ledger scored 10 points to lead Fairfield.
Pekin 47, Hillcrest Academy 38
PACKWOOD — Brady Millikin scored 17 points and Kennan Winn added 13 as the Panthers avenged their lone SEI Superconference North Division loss.
It was a defensive struggle most of the night, with Pekin (10-3, 10-1 SEI North) leading 18-8 at halftime, and maintaining a 10-point edge going to the fourth quarter.
Eli Ours scored a game-high 21 points for the Ravens, with 19 of those coming in the second half. He was 10 of 12 at the free-throw line.
New London 74, Cardinal 57
ELDON — Landon Becker scored 21 points to lead three Comets in double figures, but the Tigers were too much for Cardinal in a physical SEI Superconference South Division game.
Ben Clark added 12 points for the Comets (8-7, 4-7), and Griffin Greiner scored 10 in the setback.
New London led by seven at halftime, and by nine going into the fourth quarter before pulling away.
Colfax-Mingo 61, Sigourney 56
COLFAX — Brady Berkey scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and Colfax-Mingo got just enough balance offensively in a South Iowa Cedar League win.
Jake Nichols scored 14 points for Colfax-Mingo, while Cole Bracewell (11) and David Rague (10) also finished in double figures.
Mason Harter scored a game-high 29 points for Sigourney (7-6, 4-4 SICL), which trailed by 20 going into the fourth quarter.
WRESTLING
Pekin downs Cobras
HEDRICK — The Panthers won five straight matches in the middle of a nonconference dual with Sigourney-Keota and eventually pulled out a 50-24 win.
Ryan Doud (195 pounds), Mason Juhl (220), Josh Keith (285), Logan Baker (113) and Gavyn Brown (120) all picked up bonus-point victories to help the Panthers rally and then take a 33-24 lead.
Pekin (13-8 duals) then won the final three matches to take the dual comfortably, as Bailey Frescoln (132),
Michael Jones (138) and Logan Lauderman (145) earned bonus-point wins.
The Cobras (10-9 duals) started strong, getting pins by Nate Schuster (160), Aidan Schuster (170) and Cade Streigel (182).