KEOSAUQUA — Taryn Scheuermann, Isabel Manning and Grace Davidson combined for 39 points as the 10th-ranked (Class 2A) Van Buren County High School girls basketball game clinched a tie for the SEI Superconference South Division title with a 56-18 win over New London Monday.
Scheuermann scored 16 points, had seven rebounds and three blocked shots for the Warriors (19-3, 15-1 division), while Manning added 12 points and Davidson 11.
The Warriors led 31-5 at halftime, and held the Tigers to one point in both the second and fourth quarters.
Van Buren County, which can win the South outright if West Burlington defeats Notre Dame Tuesday, opens Class 2A postseason play against Louisa-Muscatine Feb. 13.
Fairfield 59, Pekin 23
FAIRFIELD — Shaylin Drish scored a game-high 20 points and the Trojans built a 21-point halftime lead in rolling past the Panthers in a rescheduled nonconference game.
Destiny Gridley added 12 points for the Trojans (11-7), while Delaney Breen added 11.
Erika Coleman had eight points for Pekin (11-6).
No. 3 North Mahaska 65, EBF 29
EDDYVILLE — Kassidi Steel scored a game-high 22 points, and Cheyenne Shaw added 12 as the third-ranked (Class 1A) Warhawks cruised to a nonconference road win and stretch their winning streak to 18 games.
Steel hit four 3-pointers for the Warhawks (18-2), which held a 13-point halftime lead, then outscored the Rockets 21-4 in the fourth quarter. North Mahaska hasn't lost since Dec. 3.
Wade scored 10 points for EBF (10-10, 8-4 SCC) on Monday, which lost four straight to end the regular season. Wade scored 11 points on Saturday in a 44-36 loss to Centerville, securing second place in the South Central Conference for the Redettes.
The Rockets host PCM in a Class 3A regional quarterfinal Saturday.
Chariton 54, Davis County 53 (OT)
CHARITON — The Chargers' Emma Rector scored a game-high 24 points, including a tying 3-pointer with eight seconds left, and Chariton fended off the Mustangs in a South Central Conference contest.
Briley Lough scored 16 points for Davis County (10-9), which visits West Burlington for a Class 3A regional quarterfinal Saturday.
Sigourney 58, Tri-County 12
THORNBURG — The Savages closed out the regular season with another impressive defensive effort, shutting out the Trojans in the first quarter on the way to a final South Iowa Cedar League win. Sigourney finishes 13-3 in the SICL, the best record in the eastern division.
Sigourney finishes the regular season with a 16-4 overall record, winning five straight games allowing less than 20 points in three of those victories. The Savages open the Class 1A regional tournament at home on Thursday against Keota after winning 72-11 over the Eagles on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Pekin 63, Fairfield 51
PACKWOOD — Kennan Winn scored 17 points and had nine rebounds, and Brady Millikin had 15 points, eight assists, six rebounds and two steals as the Panthers picked up a nonconference win over the Trojans.
The game was close throughout, but the Panthers (15-4) closed on an 8-3 run in the final two minutes to pull away.
JJ Lane scored 14 points to lead Fairfield (2-6), while Drew Martin added 13 as the Trojans hit nine 3-pointers.
Pekin hosts Wapello today with a chance to wrap up the outright SEI Superconference North Division title.
EBF 75, North Mahaska 67
EDDYVILLE — Isaiah Smith scored 19 points to lead four Rockets in double figures as they edged the Warhawks in a nonconference game to snap a five-game skid.
Ethan Davis added 14 points for EBF (5-12), while Thane Alexander chipped in with 13 and Kalen Walker 10.
Braden Steel had 15 points for North Mahaska.