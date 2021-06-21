KEOSAUQUA — Chelsey Huff won a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division duel with Cardinal teammates Ava Ferrell and Nicoa McClure, tossing a no-hitter for the 13th-ranked (2A) Warriors to cool off the red-hot Comets with a 1-0 win at Manning Field inside the Ferguson Complex.
Ferrell kept Van Buren County (17-4, 4-2 SEI south) off the scoreboard, scattering five hits over four innings while walking one and striking out two batters. McClure came on in the fifth for Cardinal (10-9, 6-3 SEI south), coming within one out of keeping the game scoreless heading into the seventh before Cala Smith finally put the first run on the board with a two-out RBI single to center, scoring Bree Kirkhart.
Huff allowed just two baserunners in the contest, allowing Kinsey Hissem to reach on an error to open the fourth inning before walking Caitlyn Reber with two outs in the sixth. The Van Buren County senior countered with 11 strikeouts, retiring McClure swinging to close out the game ending the Comets' seven-game winning streak.
No. 10 (1A) Sigourney 12, BGM 0
BROOKLYN — Carly Goodwin and Josephine Moore combined to shut out BGM on one hit over five innings, keeping the Savages tied atop the South Iowa Cedar League standings with Lynnville-Sully.
Darby Mitchell collected a double and drove in three runs for the 10th-ranked Savages. Ava Fish added two hits and scored three runs at the top of the order, helping Sigourney jump out to a 4-0 lead after just one inning.
Sigourney (15-8, 10-1 SICL) heads to Iowa Valley on Wednesday.
Pekin 11-8, Columbus Junction 7-4
PEKIN — Allison Bainbridge and Brooke Miller collected a pair of run-scoring hits in the seventh inning as the Panthers snapped a 7-7 tie in the first of two Southeast Iowa Superconference north division wins over the Wildcats.
Sabrina Reneker put the Panthers on top for good in the second game, delivering a go-ahead two-run home run over the fence in right in the third inning of the nightcap. Alex Parsons added a two-out bunt single to drive in Taylor Parmenter as Pekin (6-13, 5-6 SEI north) scored three times in the fourth to open a 5-1 lead.
Erick Coleman doubled in Miller in the sixth inning, kicking off a three-run rally that closed out the sweep for the Panthers. Emi Zook added a two-run single in the fourth inning of the opening game, rallying Pekin from an early 2-0 deficit against the Wildcats.
Burlington 6-5, No. 10 (4A) Fairfield 3-3
BURLINGTON — Coty Engle led the Trojans with four hits in the Southeast Conference doubleheader, scoring three of Fairfield's six runs.
Danielle Breen drove in two runs while going 1-3 in the opening contest. Hannah Simpson added a hit and an RBI for the Trojans while Peyton McCabe added a hit and scored a run.
Simpson collected her second hit of the doubleheader in the second game with a double, scoring once. Jenna Norris added two hits and drove in two runs for 10th-ranked Fairfield as the Trojans fell two games behind Burlington in the Southeast Conference standings.
Fairfield (13-11, 8-4 Southeast) host Mount Pleasant in a conference doubleheader on Thursday.
No. 3 (1A) Southeast Warren 12, Moravia 0
MILO — Breanna Nolte clinched Southeast Warren's 17th straight win to open the season, closing out a three-inning non-conference victory over the Mohawks.
Lauren Long and Makayla Snow collected the only two hits that Moravia (11-10) managed off Warhawk freshman pitcher Kaylyn Holmes. Nolte finished three hits, three RBIs and three runs scored for third-ranked Southeast Warren.