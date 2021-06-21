Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 79F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.