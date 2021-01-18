Brayden Messamaker drilled seven shots from 3-point territory, scoring 21 points to lead the Albia boys basketball team to a ninth straight win on Monday.
Blake Chance added 16 points for the Blue Demons, who remain on top in the South Central Conference standings with a perfect 6-0 record. Chance and Messmaker combined to score 23 points in the first half, lifting Albia to a 43-18 halftime lead.
Albia (9-1) will be right back on the court on Tuesday against Centerville. The game will be the third in four days for the Blue Demons.
Danville 58, Fairfield 39
After an even opening quarter, Danville pulled way in the second quarter and never looked back, outscoring the Trojans 18-10 in the fourth quarter to put away the non-conference victory.
Fairfield (1-7) heads to Grinnell on Tuesday