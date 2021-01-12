LETTS — Isabel Manning outdueled Kylee Sanders, scoring 35 points while grabbing 13 rebounds for Van Buren County in a 67-57 Southeast Iowa Superconference crossover win.
Manning added eight steals for the Warriors, who pulled away from the Falcons despite a 28-point, 14-rebound double-double by Sanders. Kalyn Tuttle added 10 points for the Warriors, hitting 5-6 shots in the win, while Kadence Nausbaum collected eight points and 10 rebounds for Van Buren County.
"It was a good overall team win," Van Buren County head girls basketball coach Matt Zeitler said. "Isabel was great, but we got really good production from all of our kids."
Van Buren County (6-3) heads to Central Lee on Tuesday night as Manning (306 total points) and Mya Merschmann (316 total points) collide in a battle of the state's top two individual scorers.
Sigourney 51, WACO 49
WAYLAND — Kaylee Weber scored 17 points and collected eight rebounds for the Savages in a non-conference win over the Warriors.
Carly Goodwin added 12 points, sinking four shots from 3-point range for the Savages. Ellah Kissell led a balanced attack for WACO with 14 points and eight rebounds.
Sigourney (9-3) returns to South Iowa Cedar League action on Tuesday hosting BGM.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Sigourney 49, WACO 35
WAYLAND — Josh Mohr scored 13 points for the Savages, including six free throws in the second half that helped clinch a non-conference win over the Warriors.
Sigourney's defense shut down WACO in the second quarter, shutting out the Warriors to open a 23-6 halftime lead. Ethan Shifflett added 12 points for the Savages, including 10 in the second half.
Simeon Reichenbach led the Warriors with 13 points and nine rebounds.
Sigourney (4-6) returns to South Iowa Cedar League action on Tuesday against BGM.
Louisa-Muscatine 47, Van Buren County 45
LETTS — Jackson Manning led the way with 17 points for the Warriors, who could not hold on to an 11-point second half lead against the Falcons.
Wyatt Mertens added 16 points for Van Buren County while Lane Davis scored 10.
Van Buren County (0-9) returns to Southeast Iowa Superconference south division play at Central Lee on Tuesday.