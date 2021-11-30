BURLINGTON — Drew Chance poured in a career-high 29 points, sinking 12 of 17 shots from the foul line, as the Blue Demons took advantage of an experience edge to catch Burlington-Notre Dame out of position several times to pull away late for a season-opening 57-44 road win on Monday at Father Minett Gymnasium.
The Blue Demons took advantage of their length and size to pound the glass, resulting in several extra looks at the basket. Albia took advantage by drawing over three times as many chances at the free throw line, leading to a 19-5 scoring edge from the charity stripe.
Garin Grinstead led Albia from 3-point territory, shooting 3-6 from beyond the arc to match C.J. Ratliff with nine points for the Blue Demons. Jackson Brent led Burlington-Notre Dame with 13 points in the loss.
Albia (1-0) opens South Central Conference play at home on Friday against Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. The Blue Demons are seeking their third straight SCC title.
Moravia 61, Tri-County 29
MORAVIA — The Mohawks got the season off to a fast start, outscoring the Trojans 22-5 in the very first quarter on the way to the season-opening non-conference win.
Moravia (1-0) opens Bluegrass Conference play at home on Friday against Lamoni.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
No. 7 (1A) Burlington-Notre Dame 62, Albia 32
BURLINGTON — Megan Harrell led the seventh-ranked Nikes to an emotional season-opening win on Monday over the Lady Dees, scoring 15 points in a victory coming just three days after the passing of head coach Jim Myers, who died on Friday after a seven-year battle with a rare form of cancer.
Sophie Waber led Albia for the second straight game, scoring a game-high 16 points for the Lady Dees. Albia (0-1) opens South Central Conference play at home against unbeaten Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (3-0) on Friday.
Fouls: Albia 11, Notre Dame 15. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None. 3-point goals: Albia 3-16 (Waber 3-4, Paxton 0-1, Popson 0-1, Brown 0-2, Myers 0-2, Bradley 0-3, Jones 0-3), Notre Dame 10-26 (Krieger 3-5, Stephens 2-3, Harrell 2-6, Morgan 1-2, Mosena 1-3, R.Engberg 1-4, Reid 0-1, A.Engberg 0-2).
Tri-County 24, Moravia 17
MORAVIA — Despite shutting out the Trojans in the third quarter, Moravia could not hold on to a slim lead in the final eight minutes. Tri-County scored 12 of the final 15 points in the game to rally for the season-opening win.
Kaylen Robinson led Moravia with eight points, hitting 6-9 from the free throw line. Makayla Snow added four points and a team-leading five steals as the Mohawks struggled offensively against the Trojans, hitting just five field goals in 32 minutes while committing 30 turnovers.
Moravia (0-1) hosts Lamoni on Friday in the Bluegrass Conference opener for both teams.
Fort Madison 58, Davis County 43
FORT MADISON — Malarie Ross led the Bloodhounds to a second straight win to open the season, scoring 27 points against the Mustangs.
Briley Lough led Davis County with 17 points. Macy Hill added 11 points while Jalee Lough scored 10 as the Fort Madison took advantage of 21 more free throw attempts, outscoring the Mustangs 20-6 from the charity stripe.
Davis County (1-1) heads to Centerville to open South Central Conference play on Friday.