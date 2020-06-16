ELDON — The first of three straight days on the diamond to open the 2020 high school softball season started successfully for the Cardinal Comets on Monday.
Rachel Lewman collected four hits, including a double, while driving in four runs in an 11-1 win over Holy Trinity. Ava Ferrell earned the win in the pitching circle, allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out four batters for Cardinal.
Ferrell also came through at the place, going 3-4 while driving in three runs. Caitlyn Reber had two hits and scored three times while Maddie Cloke doubled and drove in two for the Comets.
Cardinal (1-0) retuns home for a Wednesday afternoon contest against Hillcrest Academy at 1 p.m.
Centerville 9, Davis County 0
CENTERVILLE — Run-scoring hits in the opening inning by Lanie Moorman and Kiera Klum got the Reddets out to a 3-0 lead in the very first inning.
Centerville had more hits in the opening frame with four than Davis County (0-1, 0-1 SCC) would get over seven innings against Alyssa McElvain. The Redette senior ace allowed just three hits to the Mustangs while striking out six batters in a complete-game shutout.
Taylor Shinn led Centerville (1-0, 1-0 SCC) at the plate, going 3-3 with two run-scoring doubles and three runs scored. Ysabelle Berja, who kicked off Centerville’s three-run opening inning with a single, finished with two hits and two runs scored.
Sophia Young followed up a stellar eighth-grade season with two hits in her first game as a freshman for the Mustangs. Sydney Henderson, who suffered the loss in the pitching circle, had Davis County’s only other hit.
Sigourney 11, HLV 0
SIGOURNEY — Five runs in the very first inning set the tone for the Savages in a season-opening South Iowa Cedar League triumph.
Madelynn Hornback and Carly Goodwin combined on a two-hit shutout over five innings with Hornback striking out four batters in four inning. Goodwin made the most of her first varsity inning in the pitching circle, striking out all three HLV batters in the fifth.
Courtney Hemsley set the table from the top of the Sigourney batting order, going 3-3 with a double and scoring a pair of runs. Megan Stuhr added two hits, including a double, and led Sigourney (1-0) with three runs driven in.
New London 8, Pekin 5
PEKIN — Two walks and a pair of fielding errors allowed New London to score four times in the fifth inning, lifting the Tigers to a comeback win over the Panthers in the season opener for both squads.
Emilee Linder opened the night with a single and scored the opening run of the season as Pekin jumped out to a 2-0 lead after just one inning. Faith Goudy added a two-out RBI single, bringing home Erika Coleman while Remi Duwa kicked off a three-run second-inning rally with a lead-off home run, helping Pekin build a 5-2 lead.
Linder, Duwa and Alli Bainbridge all had a pair of hits for Pekin (0-1) with Duwa scoring a pair of runs. Cari Duwa finished the game in the pitching circle allowing just one walk in the 2 1/3 innings.
Layney Loyd went 2-3 with a double and run driven in for New London (1-0). Elly Manning shook off a shaky start in the pitching circle, retiring the Panthers in order over the final three innings to clinch the win.
Central Decatur 12, Moulton-Udell 3
LEON — The Eagles could not capitalize after scoring the first run of the season-opening contest with Central Decatur. The Cardinals scored five times in the fourth and wrecked havoc with seven stolen bases in the victory.
Stephanie Leager walked and scored on a fielding error in the top of the third, giving M-U a brief 1-0 lead. Three walks and a pair of hit batters allowed the Eagles to get as close as 6-3 in the fifth, loading the bases with two outs before Central Decatur sophomore pitcher Kylee Rockhold struck out Sydney Callen to end the threat.
Emily Cornell had a pair of hits, including a triple, and scored twice in the win for the Cardinals. M-U (0-1) was paced at the plate by Chelsey Boettcher, who collected a pair of hits and an RBI.
New London 4, Pekin 2
NEW LONDON — Josh Catala had a pair of hits from the top of the order and scored twice for the Tigers, who snapped a 2-2 tie by scoring a pair of decisive runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Chase Stansberry and Chandler Stull split time on the mound for Pekin (0-1), each pitching three innings while allowing a pair of runs. The Panthers erased a 2-0 deficit with a pair of runs in the fifth, but could not pull ahead in the first game since qualifying for the program’s first state tournament last summer.
Washington 14, Fairfield 3
FAIRFIELD — The Trojans jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third inning before giving away the lead one inning later. Washington scored three times in the fourth to tie the Southeast Conference clash, twice more in the fifth to take the lead for good and put the game out of reach with a seven-run rally in the seventh.
Luke Turner and Reece Mayer both hammered home runs for the Demons, combining for five RBI and four runs scored. Connor Lyons, Matthew Swanson and Landon Kooiker all singled and scored in the third for the Trojans (0-1) with Brad Smithburg driving in two of Fairfield’s third-inning runs.
Elan Ledger started on the mound and tossed three shutout innings for the Trojans. Washington knocked out Ledger with three runs in the fourth before scoring 11 runs over the final three innings off four Fairfield relief pitchers.
HLV 11, Sigourney 2
SIGOURNEY — Nine walks surrendered by Sigourney pitching aided HLV in a South Iowa Cedar League season-opening road win.
The Warriors loaded the bases in the first inning on a pair of walks and a hit batter, leading to a two-run rally. Brody Wolf drove in Ethan Kupka with a fielder’s choice groundout to short before Boston York’s RBI single plated Caden Fontinel.
Sigourney’s first run of the season came in the bottom of the first when Cade Molyneux drove in Levi Crawford with a two-out RBI single. After stranding the tying and go-ahead runs on base over the next two innings, HLV scored four times in the third with three walks, two wild pitches and a hit batter igniting the rally.
Josh Mohr doubled and scored in the fourth for the Savages (0-1, 0-1 SICL). HLV added a pair of runs in the fourth and three more runs in the sixth to put the game away.
Central Decatur 16, Moulton-Udell 0
LEON — Matthew Boone tossed two innings of shutout baseball on the mound while helping spark a second-inning explosion for the Cardinals, going 2-3 with a triple and three RBI in the season-opening win.
Central Decatur put things away early against the Eagles (0-1), following a three-run opening-inning with a 13-run rally in the second. T.J. Falls added three hits in three at-bats over just two innings for the Cardinals, joining teammates Michel Evertsen and David Walker by scoring three times.