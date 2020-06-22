BLOOMFIELD — The Davis County baseball team kicked off a busy second week of the season by securing the first win of 2020.
Caden Hill struck out 10 batters over six innings, allowing just two hits to Clarke in an 11-2 South Central Conference win for the Mustangs on Monday. After being outscored 45-8 in three losses during the first week of the season, Davis County turned the tables scoring four times in the second inning and never looking back.
Clay Collier went 2-3 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored at the top of the Mustang batting order. Carson Maeder went 2-4 and scored a run while Caden Glosser and Noah Zmolek each had a hit and drove in two runs apiece.
Dawson Townsend and Hunter Bell both had a hit and scored two runs apiece. the game was the first of five to be played by the Mustangs (1-3, 1-1 SCC) in five days with four in a row being played at home.
PREP SOFTBALL
Clarke 4, Davis County 2
OSCEOLA — Rachel McFarland had one of four home runs hit during Monday night's South Central Conference clash between the Mustangs and Indians.
McFarland's two-run homer in the top of the fifth pulled Davis County (0-3, 0-2 SCC) within 3-2. Clarke, however, held on at home thanks a trio of solo homers from Kiaya Dunbar, Emma Bolton and Astazia Watson.
Davis County returns to the diamond on Wednesday to host Cardinal.