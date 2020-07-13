SIGOURNEY — Megan Stuhr's RBI double started a dominant night for the Savages on the opening night of postseason play.
Carly Goodwin doubled in two runs to close out a six-run opening inning for Sigourney. Goodwin also pitched a four-inning shutout, striking out 10 batters while allowing just one hit and one walk in a 12-0 four-inning win over Moravia.
Isabel Hanes had Moravia's lone hit, driving a single to left with two outs in the third inning. Stuhr doubled twice, driving in two runs and scoring twice as Sigourney snapped a three-game losing streak in the Class 1A, Region 6 first round contest.
Sigourney (14-4) will host English Valleys on Wednesday in the regional quarterfinals. Moravia ends the softball season with a final record of 6-8.
Seymour 11, Moulton-Udell 0
SEYMOUR — Thayda Houser allowed just one hit over five innings, striking out eight batters as the Warriorettes advanced in Class 1A regional first round action.
Dylan Murphy and Olivia Power had run-scoring hits in the first inning as Seymour jumped out to a 5-0 lead. Murphy added a second run-scoring hit in the third while Zoe Joiner collected a pair of RBI hits, including a double in the fourth as the Warriorettes padded a late lead with three consecutive two-out hits.
Grace Wood singled to open the fifth inning, producing the final hit of the season for the Eagles. While Seymour (10-5) advances to a regional quarterfinal contest at North Mahaska on Wednesday, M-U wraps up the softball season with a final record of 2-14.
No. 6 (4A) Fairfield 9-12, Centerville 1-0
FAIRFIELD — Sixth-ranked Fairfield used 21 consecutive runs to secure 20 consecutive wins on Monday. Allison Rebling collected two hits in each game against the Redettes while allowing just one hit over seven innings in a game-one victory for the Trojans.
Ysabella Berja walked and scored on a wild pitch in the third inning of the opening game, giving Centerville a brief 1-0 lead. Fairfield responded by batting around while scoring four runs in consecutive innings, taking the lead for good on the first of three hits for Danielle Breen.
Fairfield (22-1) wraps up the regular season on Wednesday with a doubleheader at home against Iowa City Liberty. Centerville (10-10) opens the postseason at Clarke on Wednesday in the Class 3A regional quarterfinals.
Davis County 17, Keokuk 7
BLOOMFIELD — Sophia Young came up one hit shy of hitting for the cycle for second straight game, collecting three hits including a grand slam to close out a nine-run rally in the fourth inning as the Mustangs clinched a winning record after starting the season with four straight losses.
Rachel McFarland added a double and a solo home run for the Mustangs, scoring three times in the victory. Caden VanLaningham added two hits, scoring three runs while driving in two more.
Davis County (10-7) opens the postseason at home against Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Wednesday in Class 3A regional quarterfinals.
PREP BASEBALL
Knoxville 11, Fairfield 1
KNOXVILLE — Ben Olson's bases-clearing double gave Knoxville the lead for good as the Panthers scored five times in the bottom of the third after allowing the first run of the game to the Trojans on a fielding error.
Olson drove in two runs with a second double as the Panthers put the non-conference win away with three runs in the fourth and three final runs in the sixth inning. Nate Smithburg had the lone hit of the game for Fairfield (4-15) while Josh Brewington scored the lone run of the game for the Trojans.