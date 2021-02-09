BURLINGTON — The Fairfield girls and boys bowling teams both wrapped up the regular season finishing second in the Southeast Conference meet. Three Trojan bowlers earned first-team all-conference honors at KingPins as the Fairfield boys topped 2,600 for the second straight outing, finishing just 320 pins behind Class 2A state hopeful Keokuk with a score of 2,648.
Chance Swan led the Fairfield boys, finishing fifth with a two-game average of 217 placing fifth overall to earn first-team all-conference honors. Right behind Swan was Trojan teammate Wyatt Baker, who finished sixth with a two-game series total of 407 posting a 237 score in the second game to take the final first-team all-conference honor by five pins over Keokuk's Patrick Goetz.
The Fairfield girls posted a team score of 2,159 in the conference meet. McKayla Taylor finished sixth for the Trojans, earning first-team all-conference honors with a two-game series total of 323 edging Burlington's Kayla Norton by a single pin.
Keokuk swept the team titles at the Southeast Conference meet. The Chiefs won the girls team title with a score of 2,782 with the top four individual scores in the tournament.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Albia 54, Ankeny Christian Academy 51
ANKENY — The battle of the South Central and Bluegrass Conference champions came down to the wire with the two-time reigning SCC champion Blue Demons edging the Bluegrass kingpin Eagles in a non-conference thriller.
Blake Chance led Albia to the road win with 19 points. Trey Griffin added 12 points, including late field goals that helped the Blue Demons hold on for the win.
Albia (16-2) will look to wrap up a perfect run through SCC play on Thursday at Centerville.
Moravia 53, Southeast Warren 40
LEON — The Mohawks stymied the Warhawks, allowing only 13 points in the entire first half while scoring 13 points in each of the first two quarters on the way to a non-conference win despite a 15-point, 13-rebound double-double from Southeast Warren sophomore Jack Williams.
Moravia (17-4) opens Class 1A, Substate 6 postseason play at home against Seymour on Monday at 7 p.m. The Mohawks will be seeking their third win in less than three weeks over the Warriors at home, having won 65-30 in the Bluegrass Conference tournament quarterfinals back on Jan. 27 and 68-27 on Feb. 2.
EBF 77, North Mahaska 56
NEW SHARON — Ethan Davis led the Rockets with 20 points as EBF kicked off a four-game week to close out the regular season with a road win over the Warhawks.
Thane Alexander added 18 points for EBF, who put 46 points on the board in the first half including a 13-2 run to open the second quarter. Brooks Moore added 17 points as the Rockets put the win away by outscoring North Mahaska 14-3 over the final six minutes of the third quarter.
Nash Smith led North Mahaska with 20 points. Lane Harman added 15 points for the Warhawks.
EBF (8-10) hosts another South Iowa Cedar League team, Lynnville-Sully, on Tuesday.
Lynnville-Sully 52, Sigourney 48
SULLY — Josh Mohr scored a game-high 18 points for the Savages in a narrow South Iowa Cedar League loss to the Hawks.
Mason Rodibaugh led Lynnville-Sully with 13 points, helping the Hawks hold on after taking a 28-23 lead into the half thanks to a 17-9 advantage in the second quarter. Mason Moore scored 10 points for Sigourney, matching Lynnville-Sully teammates Ryan Annee and Preston Rodibaugh in the contest.
Sigourney (8-11, 6-9) hosts Melcher-Dallas to wrap up the regular season on Friday.
Danville 68, Cardinal 49
DANVILLE — Caiden Gourley scored 22 points while Ty Carr added 12 points and seven assists for the Bears in a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win over the Comets.
Cardinal (8-9, 5-9 SEI south) returns home to face Central Lee on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Southeast Warren 49, Moravia 44
LEON — Anaya Keith scored a game-high 17 points for the Mohawks, who fell just short in winning a season-best sixth straight game.
Kim Chandanais added 13 points for the Moravia. Southeast Warren used a balanced attack to hold on for the non-conference win including at 15-point effort from Alivia Ruble and a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double by Josie Hartman.
Moravia (13-8) opens Class 1A postseason play at home against Seymour on Thursday.
Lynnville-Sully 52, Sigourney 34
SULLY — Carly Goodwin led the Savages with 12 points, hitting four shots from 3-point range in a South Iowa Cedar League loss that snapped an 11-game winning streak for Sigourney.
Korinne Jansen led Lynnville-Sully with 13 points. Sigourney struggled offensively, scoring just seven points in the first half including two points in the entire second quarter.
Sigourney (16-4, 12-3 SICL) heads to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Tuesday.
North Mahaska 47, EBF 34
NEW SHARON — Brooke Shafer scored 12 points for the Rockets, who jumped out to a 14-6 lead after one quarter before the Warhawks rallied, scoring 16 of the final 20 points in the first half.
Layla Hargis led North Mahaska with 24 points.
EBF (7-13) wraps up the regular season at home on Tuesday against Sigourney.