ALBIA – Lauren Bayer drove in Danica Workman with an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth, bringing in the only run of a classic duel that keeps fifth-ranked (3A) Albia in front in the South Central Conference softball championship race.
Mackenna Jones came out on top in a battle with Knoxville sophomore Ashlyn Finarty, scattering seven hits over nine innings striking out 11 batters for the Albia senior. The Panthers stranded four runners in scoring position over the first three innings and had base runners thrown out on the bases over the next two innings.
Aliya Myers singled in the bottom of the fourth for the Lady Dees, who maintained a two-game edge over Davis County and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont in the SCC standings. Addison Halstead added a lead-off single in the fifth for Albia, but was doubled off first by the Panthers on a line out hit by Jones.
Albia (17-5, 7-1 SCC) will host Davis County in a pivotal conference contest on Wednesday. The Lady Dees have five straight conference games to finish the regular season, including a huge showdown on July 5 at home with EBF.
No. 8 (3A) EBF 14, Centerville 1
CENTERVILLE – Megan Lobberecht collected four hits, including a pair of doubles, while driving in four runs and scoring three times for the eighth-ranked Rockets to stay in the South Central Conference championship race.
Emma Lenox added four hits, including three doubles, while driving in two runs for EBF. Whitney Klyn doubled as part of a three-hit effort, driving in three runs and scoring twice against the Redettes.
Kiera Klum continued to swing a hot bat at the top of the Centerville line-up, doubling and scoring on an RBI single by Sarah Lewis to even the score at 1-1 in the first inning. Brooklyn Bettis bounced back after allowing the first-inning run, driving in Klyn with the tiebreaking run on an RBI single in the second before shutting out the Redettes over the final six innings without allowing a hit.
EBF (24-6, 6-3 SCC) hosts Davis County on Thursday in a battle of two teams trying to track down Albia for the SCC title. Centerville (5-20, 0-10 SCC) faces East Union on Wednesday to open the Mount Ayr tournament.
No. 15 (3A) Davis County 5, Chariton 1
CHARITON – Four runs in the third inning proved to be the difference for the Mustangs as Madeline Barker carried a shutout into the seventh inning, keeping 15th-ranked Davis County in the thick of the SCC softball championship race.
Davis County heads to fifth-ranked (3A) Albia on Wednesday to make up a conference contest that was rained out last week. The Mustangs are two games behind the Lady Dees in the loss column, but can finish 9-3 in the conference by winning at Albia on Wednesday and at No. 8 (3A) Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Thursday, forcing Albia to win four final conference games to prevent the Mustangs (18-6) from sharing the SCC title.
No. 7 (1A) Sigourney 12, Tri-County 0
SIGOURNEY – Carly Goodwin allowed just two base runners in four innings, striking out eight batters for the seventh-ranked Savages in a South Iowa Cedar League win.
Kaylee Weber, the lone senior on the varsity roster for Sigourney, tripled twice and drove in three runs in the Senior Night win at Schafer Field. Ava Fisch singled twice, driving in three runs while scoring once for the Savages () while Madi Richard went 2-3 with a triple and two runs scored.
No. 15 (2A) Van Buren County 17, Holy Trinity 3
KEOSAUQUA – Ally Campbell collected two hits, including a solo home run, while striking out six batters in five innings for the 15th-ranked Warriors in a Southeast Iowa Superconference south division win.
Annabell Cormier doubled as part of a three-hit effort for Van Buren County, driving in four runs and scoring twice against the Crusaders. Ivy Davidson and Chelsey Huff each went 1-2 with three runs scored for the Warriors (19-5, 7-3 SEI south) with Davidson driving in two runs while Huff added one RBI.
Pekin 3, Lone Tree 2
LONE TREE – Kendyl Noel tripled in Taylor Parmenter and Kerrigan Pope with two outs in the sixth inning, rallying the Panthers for a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division road win.
Erika Coleman picked up the win in the pitching circle for Pekin, grabbing a grounder off the bat of Skyler Smith to record the final out in the bottom of the sixth after Lone Tree loaded the bases. Coleman allowed two runs on four hits for the Panthers (8-15, 7-6 SEI north), working around six walks while striking out two batters over seven innings.
PREP BASEBALL
Sigourney 16, Tri-County 6
THORNBURG – Cade Molyneux singled, stole two bases and scored the tiebreaking run in the third inning as the Savages scored in every inning against Tri-County, putting away a South Iowa Cedar League slugfest by scoring seven runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Josh Mohr picked up the win on the mound while leading the Savages (14-4, 11-3 SICL) at the plate, going 2-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored at the top of the Sigourney batting order. Reid Molyneux added two hits, driving in two runs while scoring twice.
Davis County 7, Chariton 4
CHARITON – Caedyn Glosser and Gavin McCall both collected two-run singles in the third inning of a South Central Conference win for the Mustangs.
Easton White closed out the win for Davis County on the mound, striking out Preston Lane for the final out of the game after Chariton cut a six-run deficit in half, bringing Lane to the plate with a chance to tie the game. Noah Zmolek added three hits for the Mustangs (10-12, 7-6 SCC), including an RBI double in the fourth, while Clay Collier tripled and scored in the opening inning on a steal of home.
Pekin 11, Lone Tree 9
LONE TREE – Chase Stansberry homered and drove in three runs to help rally the Panthers on the road for a Southeast Iowa Superconference north division win over the Lions.
Mason Juhl added three hits, including a double, and matched Stansberry by driving in three runs. Blake Juhl went 3-4 while scoring twice as Pekin (12-7, 9-3 SEI north) overcame a six-run rally by Lone Tree in the third inning, erasing a 7-3 deficit by scoring twice in the fourth before answering the Lions by scoring six times in the top of the fifth to keep the Panthers in position to win at least a share of a conference title.
Knoxville 7, Albia 3
ALBIA – Jaxon Zuck and Evan Eck opened the sixth inning by delivering back-to-back solo home runs for the Panthers, breaking a 1-1 tie late in South Central Conference battle at Boyd Brittain Field.
Hunter DeMoss doubled and scored one of two runs in the bottom of the seventh for Albia on passed balls. Jaden Hugen delivered a two-out RBI infield single that brought in Garin Grinstead, tying the score at 1-1 in the fourth.
The Blue Demons (10-12, 5-8 SCC) welcomes in Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Wednesday looking to spoil the hopes of a second straight conference title for the Rockets.