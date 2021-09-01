OTTUMWA – Justin Huber could only reflect on an opportunity lost.
After falling short in a back-and-forth battle at Ike Ryan Field with Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, the co-head coach of the Blue Demon football team could only look forward on Monday with a trip in the other direction of Highway 5 on the horizon. Coming off a tough 32-29 loss to the Rockets on opening night, Albia heads to Paul Johnson Field to battle Centerville seeking to turn the tide in 'The Battle of Highway 5' as the Big Reds will be seeking a sixth straight win in their series with their neighbors from Monroe County on Friday night.
"If a few calls go our way, we could be heading down to Centerville 1-0 instead of 0-1. Still, we hurt ourselves with turnovers and other mistakes that cost us a chance to win (at EBF)," Huber said. "From where we were in the preseason, we've already made some impressive strides. Now, we're looking to improve from week one to week two."
Both Albia and Centerville proved they could move the ball through the air on the ground, a balance Huber is hoping the Blue Demons can continue to find offensively throughout the season. Gage Oddo rushed 16 times for 61 yards, scoring a pair of rushing touchdowns as Albia mixed in the run and pass throughout the night, helping key a 65-yard drive to open the second at EBF that helped the Blue Demons catch the Rockets at 14-14.
Albia would also take advantage of a play by the defense, scoring the go-ahead touchdown on a 19-yard scoop-and-score by Carter Kamerick. That lead would last until the fourth quarter, when Jesse Cornelison capped a 140-yard rushing night for EBF by scoring his third and fourth rushing touchdowns against the Blue Demons in the fourth quarter to clinch the opening-night win. snapped the tie just a few plays later, scooping up a Rocket fumble and dancing 19 yards to the end zone for a lineman’s dream, giving the Blue Demons the lead for the first time in the season opener.
"It was a great back-and-forth battle (on Friday at EBF)," Huber said. "We can certainly expect another one this Friday."
Centerville, meanwhile, racked up 603 yards on Friday at Chariton pulling away for a 48-20 win over the Chargers. Kade Mosley gained 190 total yards, rushing for 92 yards while catching four passes for 98 yards including 43-yard touchdown catch as the Big Reds gained 341 total yards on the ground going into a match-up against a Blue Demon defense looking to bounce back after allowing 311 rushing yards to EBF.
Centerville and Albia began meeting at least once-yearly in 1910. They played each other twice in 1917, but not at all in 1918. While the flu pandemic of that year impacted local football schedules, it was rain and then snow that canceled the Centerville-Albia matchup.
Two more area foes battle it out just over 20 miles to the west of 'The Battle of Highway 5.' Van Buren County, coming off an impressively-balanced 46-6 win over Central Lee, will look to improve to 2-0 for the first time in eight years on Friday facing Davis County in the home opener for the Mustangs.
Davis County missed out on a chance to pick up an impressive season-opening road win over PCM, a state semifinalist in Class 2A last season, falling 30-14 in Monroe. Gavin McCall rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown, caught a 12-yard pass and led the Mustangs with nine tackles as three turnovers and two penalties that called back first-half touchdowns kept the visiting Mustangs from building a double-digit lead.
Van Buren County, meanwhile, experienced a successful debut at quarterback from Jackson Manning. The dual threat signal caller threw for 142 yards and two touchdowns, including a 63-yard scoring pass to Anthony Duncan, while rushing for 47 yards on 12 carries including a six-yard touchdown run as six different Warrior players found the end zone in the 40-point win over Central Lee.
For the Hawks (0-1), things get no easier this week in their home opener. Cardinal heads to Donnellson Friday coming off the program's first win at home over Pekin, impressively throttling the Panthers 70-19 highlighted by Griffin Greiner's four-touchdown, 295-yard night.
"We've all put in the work over the summer. I'm proud of every single guy, especially the young guys on our line," Greiner said. "I also got to play a lot of 7-on-7 football in the offseason. I feel like that made me a lot better just getting to play with a lot higher class of competition, even if I got my butt kicked a few times. It got me ready to go for this season."