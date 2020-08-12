OTTUMWA — Josh Husted felt optimistic last fall at Lakeside Golf Course after watching the Davis County boys cross-country team produce a fifth-place finish in the Class 2A state meet.
“We only graduate one runner, and this team will be much faster next season,” Husted said. “This could have them working for a state trophy.”
The Iowa Association of Track Coaches seems to agree, making the Davis County boys the top-ranked team in the statewide Class 2A preseason rankings released on Wednesday. Both Davis County and Pekin will open the cross-country season with both boys and girls ranked in the top 10.
Seth Emmons is the only runner for the Mustang boys that has graduated after helping Davis County place fifth in the 2A state meet. Emmons was the No. 3 runner last season behind Carson Shively and Kenny Cronin, who both return after earning all-state honors last year with Shively placing eighth in the 2A state boys race in 16:40, while Cronin was 15th (16:54), earning a patio finish by five seconds.
“After having mono, I’m pretty happy with my place,” said Shively, who missed four weeks of last season due to the illness. “I felt really good out there, so I figured I might as well run up front early while I had the chance and while I still had the adrenaline.”
Shively and Cronin both were near the lead pack over the first mile of the state race, but couldn’t sustain it over the final half of the race. Still, that didn’t take away from a successful race.
“Getting fifth as a team is definitely an improvement,” Cronin said, referring to last year’s 10th-place run. “We’d have liked to beat Albia, but that’s OK. Our goal wasn’t just to qualify. I’d have liked to have done better, but there was improvement.”
Davis County will start ahead of Albia in the statewide preseason rankings after finishing one spot and 23 points behind the Blue Demons at state last fall. Albia will open with the third-ranked team in Class 2A with three-time state qualifying senior Landon Noe, two-time state qualifying junior Dawson Bonnett and two-time state qualiyfing senior Brock Ratliff leading the charge.
“Our summer running looked a lot different this year (due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic), but many of our athletes were able to get in some solid mileage,” Albia head cross-country coach Todd Ratliff said. “We expect to contend again for the South Central Conference title and another trip as a team to state if we can stay healthy.”
The Davis County girls will open the season ranked seventh in Class 2A. The Mustangs have a young group of talented runners that won a middle school state title as eighth-graders and helped the Mustangs finish ninth in the girls state 2A meet last fall as freshmen.
“Most of our girls dipped into fast times to meet the competition standards, and I was really excited to see that,” Husted said of the Mustang girls. “They’ll be more impressive next year from having this experience. It’s a smart running team and they’ve done so many impressive things all year.”
The Pekin girls will open the season ranked fourth in Class 1A, setting the stage for a promising run to a 17th consecutive state cross-country meet. The Panthers finished ninth last year at state, but have a majority of the runners responsible for those results returning this season.
“We have a young group of sophomores and juniors,” Pekin head cross-country coach Davis Eidahl said. “There isn’t the most talent, but they just put in good, hard work.”
The Pekin boys will open the season ranked ninth in Class 1A. Despite losing all-state distance standout Colten Glosser, the Panther boys are poised to join the girls on a run at a return to state led by Brady Millikin who placed sixth in the 1A boys state race last season to earn his second all-state medal, leading the Panthers to a 10th-place finish as a team.
“I know this (was) a great honor for Colten,” said Millikin, Glosser’s teammate for three years.