BLOOMFIELD — The Davis County football team is headed back to the field this Friday night.
After initially having to cancel district games with West Burlington-Notre Dame and Mid-Prairie due to COVID-19 exposure, the school announced on Wednesday that the Mustangs will be able to play this Friday against Riverside High School. The game will be played at a neutral site, Central Decatur High School in Leon.
The announcement comes just one day after new COVID-19 guidelines were announced by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds. Under the new guidelines, quarantine restrictions have been relaxed going forward as those within 6 feet for longer than 15 minutes of a known COVID-19 patient won’t be required to quarantine for 14 days, provided each person properly wore masks.
Both last Friday's game at West Burlington and this Friday's scheduled game with Mid-Prairie had been cancelled as a number of Davis County players had to quarantine after contact tracing determined they had been near someone who tested positive for the virus. Mid-Prairie has already scheduled a game this Friday against Belle Plaine.