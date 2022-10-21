Mustang Profile: Chloe Fetcho

School: Davis County.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Volleyball.

Other activities: Theatre, track, choir and the IGHSAU committee.

Parents: Rich and Katie Fetcho.

Favorite movie: Dumb and Dumber.

Favorite television show: The Vampire Diaries.

Favorite actor: Kevin Hart.

Favorite professional team: Golden State Warriors.

Favorite college team: Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Favorite athlete: Serena Williams.

Favorite food: Sushi.

Favorite restaurant: Buffalo Wild Wings.

Favorite vacation spot: Isla Mujeres, Mexico.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Being part of the National Honor Society.

Biggest influence: My parents.

When did you first get interested in volleyball: In third grade.

What do you like most about volleyball: The intensity.

What do you do to get ready to play: Jump around and pump everyone up.

Personal goals: Have fun and have a great season.

Future plans: Go to college to become a bilingual educator.

