Mustang Profile: Chloe Fetcho

School: Davis County.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Volleyball.
Other activities: Theatre, track, choir and the IGHSAU committee.
Parents: Rich and Katie Fetcho.
Favorite movie: Dumb and Dumber.
Favorite television show: The Vampire Diaries.
Favorite actor: Kevin Hart.
Favorite professional team: Golden State Warriors.
Favorite college team: Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Favorite athlete: Serena Williams.
Favorite food: Sushi.
Favorite restaurant: Buffalo Wild Wings.
Favorite vacation spot: Isla Mujeres, Mexico.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Being part of the National Honor Society.
Biggest influence: My parents.
When did you first get interested in volleyball: In third grade.
What do you like most about volleyball: The intensity.
What do you do to get ready to play: Jump around and pump everyone up.
Personal goals: Have fun and have a great season.
Future plans: Go to college to become a bilingual educator.
