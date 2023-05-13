Mustang Profile: Jack Bigsby

School: Davis County.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Golf.

Other activities: Basketball.

Parents: Brian and Valerie Bigsby.

Favorite television show: Criminal Minds.

Favorite actor: Adam Sandler.

Favorite athlete: Kevin Durant.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite professional team: Milwaukee Bucks.

Favorite food: Steak.

Favorite restaurant: Chipolte.

Favorite vacation spot: Florida.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Being an all-academic athlete.

Biggest influence: Easton White.

When did you first get interested in golf: In junior league.

What do you like most about golf: You can always get better.

What do you do to get ready to compete: Nothing special.

Personal goals: Succeed in life.

Future plans: Attend Kirkwood Community College.

