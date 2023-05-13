Mustang Profile: Jack Bigsby

School: Davis County.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Golf.
Other activities: Basketball.
Parents: Brian and Valerie Bigsby.
Favorite television show: Criminal Minds.
Favorite actor: Adam Sandler.
Favorite athlete: Kevin Durant.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite professional team: Milwaukee Bucks.
Favorite food: Steak.
Favorite restaurant: Chipolte.
Favorite vacation spot: Florida.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Being an all-academic athlete.
Biggest influence: Easton White.
When did you first get interested in golf: In junior league.
What do you like most about golf: You can always get better.
What do you do to get ready to compete: Nothing special.
Personal goals: Succeed in life.
Future plans: Attend Kirkwood Community College.
