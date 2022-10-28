Mustang Profile: Kaitlyn Olinger

School: Davis County.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Volleyball.
Other activities: Basketball and softball.
Parents: Jennifer and Nathan Olinger.
Favorite movie: Top Gun.
Favorite television show: The Vampire Diaries.
Favorite actor: Tom Cruise.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite food: Pasta.
Favorite restaurant: Hu Hot.
Favorite vacation spot: Colorado.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Carrying a good GPA through high school.
When did you first get interested in volleyball: In fifth grade.
What do you like most about volleyball: The memories we make together.
What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music.
Personal goals: Having a good and fun season.
Future plans: Attend Indian Hills Community College.
