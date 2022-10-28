Mustang Profile: Kaitlyn Olinger

School: Davis County.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Volleyball.

Other activities: Basketball and softball.

Parents: Jennifer and Nathan Olinger.

Favorite movie: Top Gun.

Favorite television show: The Vampire Diaries.

Favorite actor: Tom Cruise.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite food: Pasta.

Favorite restaurant: Hu Hot.

Favorite vacation spot: Colorado.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Carrying a good GPA through high school.

When did you first get interested in volleyball: In fifth grade.

What do you like most about volleyball: The memories we make together.

What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music.

Personal goals: Having a good and fun season.

Future plans: Attend Indian Hills Community College.

