School: Davis County.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Volleyball.
Other activities: 4-H and FFA.
Parents: Eugene and Lana Joos.
Favorite movie: Top Gun.
Favorite television show: Virgin River.
Favorite actor: Adam Sandler.
Favorite professional team: St. Louis Cardinals.
Favorite college team: Iowa State Cyclones.
Favorite athletes: Thayer Hall and Lauren Stivrins.
Favorite food: Ice cream.
Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse.
Favorite vacation spot: Tennessee.
Biggest academic accomplishment: National Honor Society.
Biggest influence: My older sister.
When did you first get interested in volleyball: Watching my older sisters play.
What do you like most about volleyball: Celebrating everyone's accomplishments.
What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music and get hyped.
Personal goals: Have a successful season and continue to have lots of fun.
Future plans: Attend a community college.
