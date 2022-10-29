Athlete profile: Kayla Joos

School: Davis County. 

Class: Senior.

Sport: Volleyball.

Other activities: 4-H and FFA.

Parents: Eugene and Lana Joos.

Favorite movie: Top Gun.

Favorite television show: Virgin River.

Favorite actor: Adam Sandler.

Favorite professional team: St. Louis Cardinals.

Favorite college team: Iowa State Cyclones.

Favorite athletes: Thayer Hall and Lauren Stivrins.

Favorite food: Ice cream.

Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse.

Favorite vacation spot: Tennessee.

Biggest academic accomplishment: National Honor Society.

Biggest influence: My older sister.

When did you first get interested in volleyball: Watching my older sisters play.

What do you like most about volleyball: Celebrating everyone's accomplishments.

What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music and get hyped.

Personal goals: Have a successful season and continue to have lots of fun.

Future plans: Attend a community college.

