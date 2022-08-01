Mustang Profile: Macy Hill

School: Davis County.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Softball.

Other activities: Basketball, track, cross-country, band, FCS and National Honor Society.

Parents: Josh and Emily Hill.

Favorite movie: Hoosiers.

Favorite television show: The Office.

Favorite professional team: St. Louis Cardinals.

Favorite food: Quesadillas.

Favorite restaurant: Pancheros.

Favorite vacation spot: Colorado.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Being the class valedictorian.

Biggest influence: My parents.

When did you first get interested in softball: When I was 6-years-old playing in the minors.

What do you like most about softball: The feeling I get when I pull out of slump.

What do you do to get ready to play: Eat an apple and stretch my legs a lot.

Personal goals: Use my gifts to help people.

Future plans: Attend Bradley University to study mechanical engineering with an emphasis in biomedical.

