Mustang Profile: Macy Hill

School: Davis County.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Softball.
Other activities: Basketball, track, cross-country, band, FCS and National Honor Society.
Parents: Josh and Emily Hill.
Favorite movie: Hoosiers.
Favorite television show: The Office.
Favorite professional team: St. Louis Cardinals.
Favorite food: Quesadillas.
Favorite restaurant: Pancheros.
Favorite vacation spot: Colorado.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Being the class valedictorian.
Biggest influence: My parents.
When did you first get interested in softball: When I was 6-years-old playing in the minors.
What do you like most about softball: The feeling I get when I pull out of slump.
What do you do to get ready to play: Eat an apple and stretch my legs a lot.
Personal goals: Use my gifts to help people.
Future plans: Attend Bradley University to study mechanical engineering with an emphasis in biomedical.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.