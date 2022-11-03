Mustang Profile: Maddie Wagler

School: Davis County.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Volleyball.
Parents: Jason and Mandy Wagler.
Favorite movie: Woodlawn.
Favorite television show: The Vampire Diaries.
Favorite actress: Blake Lively.
Favorite professional team: St. Louis Cardinals.
Favorite college team: Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Favorite athlete: Lauren Barnes.
Favorite food: Ranch.
Favorite restaurant: Buffalo Wild Wings.
Favorite vacation spot: Tennessee.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Maintaining a 4.0 GPA for all four years of high school.
Biggest influence: My parents.
When did you first get interested in volleyball: In fifth grade.
What do you like most about volleyball: The intensity of the game.
What do you do to get ready to play: Have a dance party.
Personal goals: To work better as a team.
Future plans: Become an ultrasound technician.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.