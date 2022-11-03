Mustang Profile: Maddie Wagler

Maddie Wagler

School: Davis County.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Volleyball.

Parents: Jason and Mandy Wagler.

Favorite movie: Woodlawn.

Favorite television show: The Vampire Diaries.

Favorite actress: Blake Lively.

Favorite professional team: St. Louis Cardinals.

Favorite college team: Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Favorite athlete: Lauren Barnes.

Favorite food: Ranch.

Favorite restaurant: Buffalo Wild Wings.

Favorite vacation spot: Tennessee.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Maintaining a 4.0 GPA for all four years of high school.

Biggest influence: My parents.

When did you first get interested in volleyball: In fifth grade.

What do you like most about volleyball: The intensity of the game.

What do you do to get ready to play: Have a dance party.

Personal goals: To work better as a team.

Future plans: Become an ultrasound technician.

