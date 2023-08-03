Mustang Profile: Madeline Barker

School: Davis County.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Softball.
Other activities: Tennis, FFA and the National Honor Society.
Parents: Trent and Wendy Barker.
Favorite television show: Outer Banks.
Favorite movie: Top Gun.
Favorite actor: Miles Teller.
Favorite athlete: Jordy Bahl.
Favorite college team: Oklahoma Sooners.
Favorite professional team: Kansas City Chiefs.
Favorite food: Tenderloins.
Favorite restaurant: Tequila Grill.
Favorite vacation spot: Everywhere.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Earning the Presidential Academic Award.
Biggest influence: My parents.
When did you first get interested in softball: Playing T-ball with my uncle.
What do you like most about softball: I love being able to play with an amazing team behind my back.
What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to my sister's music.
Personal goals: To travel to all 50 states.
Future plans: Attend Simpson College to major in Biochemistry on the pre-optometry track and play softball.
