Mustang Profile: Madeline Barker

School: Davis County.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Softball.

Other activities: Tennis, FFA and the National Honor Society.

Parents: Trent and Wendy Barker.

Favorite television show: Outer Banks.

Favorite movie: Top Gun.

Favorite actor: Miles Teller.

Favorite athlete: Jordy Bahl.

Favorite college team: Oklahoma Sooners.

Favorite professional team: Kansas City Chiefs.

Favorite food: Tenderloins.

Favorite restaurant: Tequila Grill.

Favorite vacation spot: Everywhere.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Earning the Presidential Academic Award.

Biggest influence: My parents.

When did you first get interested in softball: Playing T-ball with my uncle.

What do you like most about softball: I love being able to play with an amazing team behind my back.

What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to my sister's music.

Personal goals: To travel to all 50 states.

Future plans: Attend Simpson College to major in Biochemistry on the pre-optometry track and play softball.

