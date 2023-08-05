Mustang Profile: Madison Dunlavy

School: Davis County.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Softball.
Other activities: Golf and Junior Optimist.
Parents: Zach and Holly Dunlavy.
Favorite television show: Family Feud.
Favorite movie: The Hangover.
Favorite actress: Mariska Hargitay.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite professional team: St. Louis Cardinals.
Favorite food: Tacos.
Favorite restaurant: Pinchers.
Favorite vacation spot: Florida.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Making it on to the honor roll.
Biggest influence: My parents.
When did you first get interested in softball: Playing T-ball.
What do you like most about softball: Being with my team and playing the games.
What do you do to get ready to compete: Eat a walking taco.
Personal goals: Get and keep my batting average above .300.
Future plans: Attend Northwest Missouri State University to study general business.
