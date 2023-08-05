Mustang Profile: Madison Dunlavy

School: Davis County.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Softball.

Other activities: Golf and Junior Optimist.

Parents: Zach and Holly Dunlavy.

Favorite television show: Family Feud.

Favorite movie: The Hangover.

Favorite actress: Mariska Hargitay.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite professional team: St. Louis Cardinals.

Favorite food: Tacos.

Favorite restaurant: Pinchers.

Favorite vacation spot: Florida.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Making it on to the honor roll.

Biggest influence: My parents.

When did you first get interested in softball: Playing T-ball.

What do you like most about softball: Being with my team and playing the games.

What do you do to get ready to compete: Eat a walking taco.

Personal goals: Get and keep my batting average above .300.

Future plans: Attend Northwest Missouri State University to study general business.

