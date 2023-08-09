Mustang Profile: Rachel McFarland

School: Davis County.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Softball.
Other activities: Junior Optimist Club, Spanish Club and the National Honor Society.
Parents: Jeremy and Lindsey McFarland.
Favorite television show: New Girl.
Favorite movies: Harry Potter.
Favorite actor: Tom Hanks.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite professional team: Denver Broncos.
Favorite food: Pasta.
Favorite restaurant: Perkins.
Favorite vacation spot: Colorado.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Being on the President's List for Indian Hills Community College.
Biggest influence: Grandpa Ron.
When did you first get interested in softball: When I was 7 or 8-years-old.
What do you like most about softball: Teamwork and relationships.
What do you do to get ready to compete: Have fun and stay calm.
Personal goals: Have fun and do the best that I can.
Future plans: Go to the University of Iowa to study accounting.
