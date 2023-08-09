Mustang Profile: Rachel McFarland

School: Davis County.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Softball.

Other activities: Junior Optimist Club, Spanish Club and the National Honor Society.

Parents: Jeremy and Lindsey McFarland.

Favorite television show: New Girl.

Favorite movies: Harry Potter.

Favorite actor: Tom Hanks.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite professional team: Denver Broncos.

Favorite food: Pasta.

Favorite restaurant: Perkins.

Favorite vacation spot: Colorado.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Being on the President's List for Indian Hills Community College.

Biggest influence: Grandpa Ron.

When did you first get interested in softball: When I was 7 or 8-years-old.

What do you like most about softball: Teamwork and relationships.

What do you do to get ready to compete: Have fun and stay calm.

Personal goals: Have fun and do the best that I can.

Future plans: Go to the University of Iowa to study accounting.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you