Mustang Profile: Sophia Young

School: Davis County.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Volleyball.

Other activities: Basketball, track and softball.

Parents: Joe and Amy Young.

Favorite movie: Hannah Montana: The Movie.

Favorite television show: The Vampire Diaries.

Favorite actress: Blake Lively.

Favorite college team: Iowa State Cyclones.

Favorite athlete: Georges Niang.

Favorite food: Seafood.

Favorite restaurant: Taco Bell.

Favorite vacation spot: Isla, Mexico.

Biggest academic accomplishment: My 4.0 GPA.

Biggest influence: My parents.

When did you first get interested in volleyball: In fifth grade.

What do you like most about volleyball: The friendships and memories you make along the way.

What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music.

Personal goals: Have fun and go far in the postseason.

Future plans: Study Business Finance at Iowa State University.

