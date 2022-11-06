Mustang Profile: Sophia Young

School: Davis County.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Volleyball.
Other activities: Basketball, track and softball.
Parents: Joe and Amy Young.
Favorite movie: Hannah Montana: The Movie.
Favorite television show: The Vampire Diaries.
Favorite actress: Blake Lively.
Favorite college team: Iowa State Cyclones.
Favorite athlete: Georges Niang.
Favorite food: Seafood.
Favorite restaurant: Taco Bell.
Favorite vacation spot: Isla, Mexico.
Biggest academic accomplishment: My 4.0 GPA.
Biggest influence: My parents.
When did you first get interested in volleyball: In fifth grade.
What do you like most about volleyball: The friendships and memories you make along the way.
What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music.
Personal goals: Have fun and go far in the postseason.
Future plans: Study Business Finance at Iowa State University.
